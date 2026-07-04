America’s Imperfect 250th Celebration
The danger to the Bill of Rights on Independence Day
In 1789, the framers of the American Constitution returned to Philadelphia to draft a Bill of Rights to protect the new country’s citizens from the government they had just created. James Madison, drawing inspiration from the English Bill of Rights, the Magna Carta and the Virginia Declaration of Rights, wrote the 10 amendments, which contained some of …
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