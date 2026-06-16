America First — But who decides what that means?
It didn’t matter what we thought 51 years earlier either
By: Hà Giang
In April 1975, a small group of people sat in a closed room and decided the fate of millions of Vietnamese. No one asked for their opinion. No one told them in advance. Like so many others, I suddenly found myself boarding a ship leaving Vietnam — because of a decision made by people I had never met.
Fifty-one years later, sitting in Southern…
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