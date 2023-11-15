In the immediate furor kicked off by the release in Australia of former police constable Sirul Azhar Umar, who was sentenced to death for a long-ago spectacular murder in Malaysia, one phrase stands out, and that is an apparent quote from the Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain, who “disclosed plans to engage with…
A Murder Case Reawakens in Malaysia
Seventeen years later, verbatim confession shows justice is still denied for Altantuya Shaariibuu
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