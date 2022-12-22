occurred in Hong Kong, US authorities allege in their indictments of Wang and Ellison. The now-defunct crypto exchange maintained offices in the territory and enlisted Hong Kong residents as investors until it moved its domicile to the Bahamas in September 2021.

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried and 29-year-old Wang studied together at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and co-founded FTX, which was once the world’s third largest crypto exchange. The concern, once worth $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US on November 11. The 28-year-old Ellison is a former CEO of Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund co-founded and previously majority-owned by Bankman-Fried.

Last week, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, Asia Sentinel reported on December 15. Bankman-Fried, once a crypto star who partied with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US President Bill Clinton, was on his way to the US under FBI custody and will appear in a New York court “as soon as possible,” said US Attorney Damian Williams at a press conference on December 21.

Ellison and Wang, who are US citizens residing in the US, have been indicted by the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York and are cooperating with the Southern District of New York, Williams said. Their cooperation means they are likely to get more lenient sentences while Bankman-Fried probably faces a long jail sentence, said a Hong Kong-based lawyer who declined to be named.

SEC’s charges

“From at least May 2019 until November 2022, Bankman-Fried raised billions of dollars from investors by falsely touting FTX as a safe crypto asset trading platform with sophisticated risk mitigation measures to protect customer assets and by telling investors that Alameda was just another customer with no special privileges; meanwhile, Bankman-Fried and Wang improperly diverted FTX customer assets to Alameda,” said the US Securities and Exchange Commission in a December 21 press release.

The SEC’s complaint said Ellison and Wang knew or should have known that such statements were false and misleading. From May 2019 to November 2022, Wang and Ellison lived in the Bahamas and Hong Kong, the SEC’s complaint said.

“FTX investors were provided with FTX’s audited financial statements, and FTX represented in its purchase agreements that those financial statements “fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and operating results of” FTX. These audited financial statements, which do not include information about Alameda’s undocumented ‘line of credit’ from FTX and other information discussed herein, were, at the very least, materially misleading,” alleged the SEC’s complaint.

Temasek said it had conducted eight months of due diligence on FTX, reviewing FTX’s audited financial statement, said the Singapore sovereign wealth fund’s statement. Temasek has written off its entire $275 million investment in FTX.

“Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as a responsible leader of the crypto community. He touted the importance of regulation and accountability. He told the public, including investors, that FTX was both innovative and responsible. Customers around the world believed his lies, and sent billions of dollars to FTX, believing their assets were secure on the FTX trading platform,” alleged the SEC’s complaint.

Bankman-Fried had told investors and prospective investors “that FTX had top-notch, sophisticated automated risk measures in place to protect customer assets, that those assets were safe and secure, and that Alameda was just another platform customer with no special privileges,” said the SEC’s complaint.

“In truth, Bankman-Fried and Wang, with Ellison’s knowledge and consent, had exempted Alameda from the risk mitigation measures and had provided Alameda with significant treatment on the FTX platform, including a virtually unlimited “line of credit” funded by the platform’s customers”, alleged the SEC’s complaint.

“Bankman-Fried and Wang thus gave Alameda and Ellison carte blanche to use FTX customer assets for Alameda’s trading operations and for whatever other purposes Bankman-Fried and Ellison saw fit. In essence, Bankman-Fried and Wang placed billions of dollars of FTX customer funds into Alameda. Bankman-Fried then used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments,” alleged the SEC’s complaint.

Wang and Ellison knew none of this was disclosed to FTX investors or customers, the SEC’s complaint said.

“As part of their deception, we allege that Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried schemed to manipulate the price of FTT, an exchange crypto security token that was integral to FTX, to prop up the value of their house of cards,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “We further allege that Ms. Ellison and Mr. Wang played an active role in a scheme to misuse FTX customer assets to prop up Alameda and to post collateral for margin trading. When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag.”

CFTC’s charges

A complaint of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) dated December 21 charges Ellison with fraud and material misrepresentations and charges Wang with fraud, both in connection with the sale of crypto commodities, said the CFTC’s press release on December 21.

Wang created features in the code of the FTX trading platform that allowed Alameda to maintain an unlimited line of credit on FTX, alleged the CFTC. At Bankman-Fried’s direction, FTX executives including Wang allowed Alameda to have an unfair advantage when transacting on the platform, the CFTC alleged. “These critical code features and structural exceptions allowed Alameda to secretly and recklessly siphon FTX customer assets from the FTX platform.”

Beginning in October 2021 when Ellison was co-CEO of Alameda and later the sole CEO, Ellison directed Alameda to use billions of dollars of FTX funds, including FTX customer funds, to trade on other crypto exchanges and fund high-risk crypto investments, said the CFTC. “As further alleged, Ellison made deceptive public statements in her capacity as Alameda’s CEO, including statements about the supposed separation between the operations of Alameda and FTX, in order to facilitate and perpetuate the fraudulent scheme.”

From May 2019 to November 11, 2022, Alameda and FTX shared office space, first in Berkeley, California then later in Hong Kong and the Bahamas, said the CFTC complaint.

In early 2019, Bankman-Fried, Wang, and others moved to Hong Kong to launch the FTX platform, the CFTC complaint said. Some wealthy Hong Kong families invested in FTX and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alameda once had an office in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported.

In September 2021, Bankman-Fried announced FTX was moving its headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas because of the latter’s crypto-friendly regulations, but denied the departure from Hong Kong was due to mainland China’s ban on all crypto businesses in the same month, according to media reports.

Temasek said it had gathered feedback on FTX and its management team based on interviews with people familiar with the company, including employees, industry participants, and other investors.

“I also said that last week’s announcement (of charges against Bankman-Fried) would not be our last. And let me be clear once again, neither is today’s,” said Williams.

Toh Han Shih is the chief analyst of Headland Intelligence, a Hong Kong risk consultancy, and a regular contributor to Asia Sentinel.