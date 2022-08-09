By: Murray Hunter

The July 31 elimination of Al-Qaeda’s Ayman Al-Zawahiri in Kabul has a number of ramifications. Al-Zawahiri was assassinated standing on a balcony (above) in an upscale flat in the heart of the city by two Hellfire R9-X missiles from an MQ9 Reaper drone that had flown over or originated in a third country. Al-Zawahiri had a US$25 millio…