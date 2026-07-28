After the US-led Era of Free Security
Who will share the burden of Asia’s next order?
By: Khanh Vu Duc
The war with Iran has forced an overdue reckoning that reaches well beyond the Middle East, illustrated dramatically when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that the United States cannot protect global shipping indefinitely, he was addressing more than the Strait of Hormuz. He was signaling a fundamental strategic recalibr…
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