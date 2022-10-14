By: Neeta Lal

“The bottle cost only Rs50 (60 US cents) but I’ve had to pay for it with my life,” said Shanthi Priya, an acid attack victim who had concentrated sulfuric acid thrown at her face by her jilted lover in Kerala last September.

The 28-year-old has been living a nightmare since the incident, an endless blur of visits to hospitals, surgeons, and …