Accademia del Barolo Auction & Truffle Dinner Dec 3 Gattopardo at Hotel Fort Canning - Singapore

If you don’t know your Barolo, then this dinner is even more strategic – that is you will not come across a better opportunity to discover the nebbiolo grape – and the beguiling wines of Barolo that exude such hedonistic aromas and complexities, they even garner the utmost respect from burgundy and pinot noir fanatics – actually one can draw many similarities in the secondary aromas and ethereal complexity of fine pinot noir, only nebbiolo or Barolo as it were, has its unique earthy, cedar forest stamp and unparalleled in its ‘tar and roses’ nuance.

For further reading on nebbiolo – follow the links

