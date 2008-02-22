A trip around the markets

1. Will global market volatility stay on?

Curiously, many analysts at top investment banks still are chasing the illusion that U.S. corporate profits will rise by 15 percent this year. Hardly so: America’s Economic Time is worsening, and previous research shows that her current fight with an “excess demand for money” will depress the stock market by about 50 percent. At this stage, we are only 13 percent off the peak

Even if some US banks have had to come clean – how about the foreign ones? They are being dragged out of the closet unwillingly. Witness recent news on “safe” Swiss banks like UBS and Credit Suisse, then there is ANZ and of course that old German donkey, IKB.

Finally, if the outlook is so rosy, then why is the Fed slashing rates, Bush and Congress passing stimulus packages and even the IMF getting worried?