A Test for the Australia-US alliance
|Our Correspondent
|Feb 22, 2007
The controversy over Prime Minister John Howard’s slagging
off of US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama has hardly
simmered down before Australia gets ready to face another, with the arrival tomorrow
(Feb. 22) of the US Vice President Dick Cheney to thank Canberra for its
military contributions to the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.
Cheney’s visit will require careful managing by both Howard and Cheney. The
American vice president arrives at a time when Howard, who has let no daylight
show between him and the US
over the Iraq
war, is running far behind the opposition Labour Party’s new leader, Kevin Rudd
in the polls. Rudd favors a gradual troop withdrawal from Iraq. Ominously for the combative
prime minister, even the bookies have him running far behind Rudd.
Never one to step away from a fight, however, Howard Tuesday offered to send
another 70 advisers to Iraq
to complement the 1,400 Australian troops already there. He raised American hackles last week by
attacking Obama on a local current affairs television program over Obama’s
recommendation of a 2008 deadline for US troop withdrawal. “If I was running al-Qaeda in Iraq I
would put a circle around March 2008 and pray as many times as possible for a
victory not only for Obama but also for the Democrats,” Howard said
While Howard may want to use the Cheney visit to argue that
his Labor Party opponent, Kevin Rudd, is weak on security, he will not want to
let himself be painted as a lackey of Washington.
Critics are bound to try to make comparisons with the Vietnam War Prime
Minister, Harold Holt, who welcomed former US
President Lyndon Johnson’s visit to Australia
in 1966 by saying Australia
was “all the way with LBJ.”
And Cheney, perhaps the most hawkish major figure left in
the Bush Administration, will want to avoid any comments that result in him
being accused of interference in domestic politics. Cheney already raised a
ruckus on his stop Tuesday in Japan
by snubbing Fumio Kyuma, Japan' s outspoken defense minister, in the wake
of Kyuma’s criticism of US
war strategy in Iraq
Cheney’s arrival appears certain to drive debate about Australia-US
relations to the top of Australia’s
political agenda. The debate really is becoming a test of positions over the US
alliance and security. With an election to be held by the end of the year,
Howard wants to portray the opposition Labor Party’s policy as being at odds
with Australia’s
national interest.
The problem for Howard is that
Australians long ago began to turn against the war. As long ago as February
2005 – two years ago – 53 percent of respondents to a Newspoll/TheAustralian
poll said they wanted to bring Australia’s
forces home. More and more Australians are arguing that Howard’s strong
relationship with Bush has resulted in him taking a partisan position not in
the interest of Australia’s long
term relations with the US.
"I would say the greatest current threat to the quality of the alliance
would be a sense in the United States that Australia had deserted her in her
hour of need,” Howard says, arguing that if the US were seen to be defeated in
Iraq, the loss of American prestige and the boost to Al Qaeda linked terrorism
would be harmful to Australia’s interests and security.
To get some bearings on this debate, it’s important to look at the nature of
the alliance. To many in Asia, Australia
may seem locked in step with the US in international relations. This
is not the case. The alliance is certainly a central part of Australian foreign
and defense policies. But this does not mean independent positions, if not ones
at odds to US
policy, are not taken.
The Howard government has differentiated Australia’s China policy from the
US over Taiwan, for example, and, earlier, at the time of the 1997/98 Asian
financial crisis challenged Washington over what it saw as the inappropriately
severe economic “adjustment” policies of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank being imposed on Indonesia.
But Australia has never gone
as far as New Zealand in
taking issue with the US
to the serious detriment of the alliance. New
Zealand’s policy of not allowing nuclear powered or armed
warships to enter its waters since the mid 1980s has led to the US suspending its links with New Zealand under the ANZUS
security treaty. Wellington
nevertheless contributed NZ military forces to the 2001 Gulf War, the US invasion of Afghanistan
and army engineers for reconstruction in post invasion Iraq.
From an Australian perspective, arguments for the alliance, as historian, Dr
Peter Edwards, says in a paper published by Sydney’s Lowy Institute, Permanent Friends?, include US military
aid in the event of a major threat; access to high level American policymakers;
access to American intelligence; access to advanced defense science and
technology; and economic benefits of access to US markets as gained under the 2005
Australia-US Free Trade Agreement. Associated with these is the case that the
alliance enables Australia
to bring US attention to its
region and matters where Washington
otherwise may not be concerned.
There is continuity here with Australia’s
earlier relations with Great
Britain. While Australia felt itself very
close to Britain and an integral part of the British Empire and then the Commonwealth
countries, governments also wanted influence in British policymaking to ensure
that Antipodean interests were protected.
And this could lead to disagreement and actions contrary to London’s preferences as
occurred in World War II. The then-Labor Prime Minister, John Curtin, fought
with the British leader Winston Churchill over the disposition of Australian
troops with Churchill wanting, unsuccessfully, to keep them fighting in the
Europe rather than being brought back to Australia to fight Japan in the
Pacific.
It was at this time that the foundations of the US
alliance were laid with Curtin declaring that, to ensure the country’s defense,
Australia “looks to America, free of any pangs as to our traditional
links or kinship with the United
Kingdom.”
Relations though with the US in the conduct of the Pacific war
and in post war planning were also not smooth. Canberra often felt it was being relegated to
the lower divisions and shut out of top level discussions.
Nevertheless, while Australia
continued after 1945 to maintain foreign policy and defense ties with Britain – as shown by military aid to the
British forces fighting the Communist Emergency in Malaya in the 1950s and in
the 1960s, the Indonesian “Confrontation” with the new Malaysia - the US was seen as now key to regional security.
A product of this was the 1951 Australia-New Zealand-United States Security
Treaty (ANZUS). Australia’s conservative
Prime Minister, Robert Menzies, insisted on this as the price for Australia agreeing to a peace treaty with Japan.
Australia and New Zealand primarily wanted insurance against a
resurgent Japan.
The US
for its part, with the outbreak of the Korean War, saw the spread of Communism
as the great menace. It agreed with the treaty in order to speed the rehabilitation
of Japan as an ally as well
as gain Australia and New Zealand
as clear allies.
Since then ANZUS has provided the framework for the alliance with regular
ministerial meetings and joint defense programs. (This has been on a bilateral
basis since 1986 with New Zealand’s exclusion). The treaty was invoked by Howard for the first
time in its history after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.
But there are also arguments that the benefits for Australia of the treaty can be
overblown. There is no true security guarantee unlike the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization (NATO) where there are explicit mutual defense obligations. It has
been described as a treaty to consult rather than to defend. In keeping with
the security concerns at the time it was fashioned, ANZUS’s geographical focus
is the “Pacific Area.”
The parties agree to consult if there are security threats and co operate
over defense capability. An attack on any of the signatories would oblige the
others to "act to meet the common danger in accordance with its
constitutional processes." The treaty affirms that it is consistent with
the parties’ obligations as signatories to the United Nations Charter and that
they will refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of
force contrary to the purposes of the UN.
Whatever the limits of the actual treaty, since it was signed more than half
a century ago, Australia’s diplomatic,
defense, economic and other ties with the US have expanded and strengthened
enormously. The US alliance
has bi partisan support among the major parties in Australia. While Labor may be quite
critical in opposition, reflecting in part at least the influence of its often
anti American left wing, in office it has always affirmed its ongoing importance
– as indeed does Mr. Rudd now.
But this does not mean that governments or aspiring ones can count on public
support if they are perceived as subservient to the US. Former conservative Prime
Minister, Malcolm Fraser, has been outspoken in this regard, writing that “the
Howard-Bush relationship seems unofficially to have given ANZUS a much broader
scope. Australia
today acts as though it is unquestioningly and irrevocably tied to support of
American policy worldwide.”
Andrew Symon, an Australian, is a Singapore
based business consultant and journalist. In Australia he has worked as an
advisor in the Australian Parliament and a ministerial speechwriter.