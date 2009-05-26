A Song To Remember

Here is the link to the music video:-

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GyryRRL-NY

The song is in Cantonese. Here is my translation of the lyrics:-

忘不了的, 年月也不會蠶蝕

心中深處始終也記憶那年那夕

曾經痛惜, 年月裡轉化為力

一點真理, 一個理想永遠地尋覓

We cannot forget, nor will time wear away our memory;

Deep in our heart we always recall that day in that year.

We felt the pain, but time has turned it into strength.

One bit of truth and one ideal are what we will forever seek.

悠悠長長繼續前航不懂去驚怕

荊荊棘棘通通斬去不必多看它

浮浮沉沉昨日人群雖不說一話

不想清楚分析太多真心抑意假

We continue on a long long journey but we know no fear.

We will cut away all hindering thorns, not minding them one bit.

People of yesterday went through thick and thin in silence;

They didn’t want to hear more reasoning, be it true or unreal.

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

無論雨怎麼打, 自由仍是會開花

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

來自你我的心, 記著吧

But there is a dream that will not die - remember.

No matter how hard it rains, freedom will still bloom,

But there is a dream that will not die – remember.

It comes from your heart and mine – remember.

忘不了的, 留下了不死意識

深深相信始終會變真某年某夕

如此訊息, 仍賴你跟我全力

加一把勁, 將這理想繼續在尋覓

We cannot forget, as has prevailed our undying belief.

We deeply trust some day it will finally turn real.

This message, depends on you and me,

Doing our best, to keep searching for that ideal.

悠悠長長繼續前航不懂去驚怕

荊荊棘棘通通斬去不必多看它

浮浮沉沉昨日人群雖不說一話

不想清楚分析太多真心抑意假

We continue on a long long journey but we know no fear.

We will cut away all hindering thorns, not minding them one bit.

People of yesterday went through thick and thin in silence;

They didn’t want to hear more reasoning, be it true or unreal.

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

無論雨怎麼打, 自由仍是會開花

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

來自你我的心, 記著吧

But there is a dream that will not die - remember.

No matter how hard it rains, freedom will still bloom,

But there is a dream that will not die – remember.

It comes from your heart and mine – remember.

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

無論雨怎麼打, 自由仍是會開花

但有一個夢, 不會死, 記著吧

來自你我的心, 記著吧

But there is a dream that will not die - remember.

No matter how hard it rains, freedom will still bloom,

But there is a dream that will not die – remember.

It comes from your heart and mine – remember.