A Song for the Sichuan Quake Orphans

One of my primary school pals who is a clinical psychologist specializing in child psychology has alerted me to a moving song that was written by one of her colleagues, May Chan.

May wrote the lyrics of the song and has dedicated it to the 4,000 orphans who lost their parents to the Sichuan earthquake. The quake happened so suddenly that the children didn’t even have a chance to properly say goodbye to their parents. It is hoped that the song will help the orphans open up their hearts, allaying their fears about expressing their grief and sense of loss, let them properly bid their parents farewell, and then move on with their lives with courage.

My school pal says that psychological help is a second-line support and is a long-term process. She thinks the best way forward, in order to get around the problem of language barrier, is for professionals in Hong Kong to train the locals so that the latter can take up some of the support work. Some of her colleagues have traveled to Sichuan to help out while she herself has taken up an advisory role.

Here is the link to the webpage that contains the video clip of the song titled “Goodbye, Papa Mama” (you have to click the “play” button to get it started):-

http://www.jollyisland.net/club.html#goodbye

The following is my translation of the song lyrics:-

The sky is darkening, and the birds have gone to bed.

I’m all alone and thinking about my papa and mama.

Their faces so kind, sweet like honey,

They are saying goodbye to me, from that place so far away.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I know you love me so.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I will not fear if the sky gets darker still.

I will grow up all the same.

But I still miss you, and your cosy arms

That hug me so close to you.

I’m thankful to you, and I wish you well in silence,

Hoping you will find peace, in that far-away place.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I know you love me so.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I will not fear if the sky gets darker still.

I will grow up all the same.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I know you love me so.

Goodbye, mama, goodbye, papa,

I will not fear if the sky gets darker still.

I will grow up all the same.