A Satirical and Sensible French Song

Link to the song:-

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05fRI9CkL7k&feature=my_favorites&list=FLlMBDFYTe8MGL_Z6TJc6LOg

Je Suis Un Homme (French Lyrics):

Je suis un homme de Cro-Magnon

Je suis un singe ou un poisson

Sur la terre en toute saison

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Je suis un seul puis des millions

Je suis un homme au coeur de lion

A la guerre en toute saison

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Je suis un homme plein d’ambition

Belle voiture et belle maison

Dans la chambre ou dans la salon

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Je fais l’amour et la revolution

Je fais le tour de la question

J’avance, avance a reculons

Et je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Tu vois, j’suis pas un homme

Je suis le roi de l’illusion

Au fond, qu’on me pardonne

Je suis le roi, le roi des cons

Je fais le monde a ma facon

Coule dans l’or et le beton

Corps en cage, coeur en prison

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Assis devant ma television

Je suis de l’homme, la negation

Pur produit de consommation

Oui, mon compte et bon, mon compte et bon

Tu vois, j’suis pas un homme

Je suis le roi de l’illusion

Au fond, qu’on me pardonne

Je suis le roi, le roi des cons

C’est moi, le maitre du feu

Le maitre du jeu

Le maitre du monde

Et vois ce que j’en ai fait

Une terre glacee, une terre brulee

La terre des hommes que

Les hommes abandonnent

Je suis un homme au pied du mur

Comme une erreur de la nature

Sur la terre sans d’autres raisons

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Je suis un homme mais je mesure

Toute l’horreur de ma nature

Pour ma peine, ma punition

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Je suis un homme mais je mesure

Toute l’horreur de ma nature

Pour ma peine, ma punition

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

Moi je tourne en rond, je tourne en rond

My English Rendition of the Lyrics of “Je Suis Un Homme” (“I am a Man”):

I am a man, of prehistoric times

I am a monkey, or a fish

On the earth in all times

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

I am one, but then of a million

I am a man, with the heart of a lion

Going to war all the time

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

I am a man, full of ambition

Beautiful car, and beautiful house

In the bedroom or in the parlor

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

I make love, and revolution

I ponder over and over on a question

I go forward, forward to be backward

And I go round in circles, go round in circles

You see, I’m not a man

I am the King of Illusion

Basically, if you’ll pardon me

I am the king, the King of Idiots

I fashion the world in my own way

Cast in gold and in concrete

Body in a cage, heart in a prison

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

Seated in front of my television

I am a man, of passivity

Pure product of consumption

Yes, I’m good at counting, good at counting

You see, I’m not a man

I am the King of Illusion

Basically, if you’ll pardon me

I am the king, the King of Idiots

It is me, the Master of Fire

The Master of Games

The Master of the World

And look what I’ve done to it

An earth frozen up, an earth burnt down

The earth of men that

Men have abandoned

I am a man at the end of my rope

Like an error that nature has made

On the earth without any other reasons

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

I am a man but I take count

Of all the horror of my nature

For my penalty, my punishment

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

I am a man but I take count

Of all the horror of my nature

For my penalty, my punishment

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles

Me, I go round in circles, go round in circles