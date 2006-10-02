Japan’s Yoshinoya chain is famous for its ardently loyal customers, usually described as hungry salarymen on a budget. In fact, you can see almost any kind of Japanese at the counters beneath the famous orange sign: students, housewives—and gaijin too. So loyal are its customers that the chain suffered a major crisis in 2004, when Japan banned the import of U.S. beef, the main ingredient in its signature dish, gyu-don, or fatty sautéed beef with onions atop a bowl of a steaming rice. The beef was replaced with pork, and karen millen outlet outlets closed. Last month, I was in Shinjuku the day after the ban was lifted. Customers lined up outside one shop to get their first taste in two years. It’s hard to imagine people lining up on the pavement to get into a fast food joint anywhere else in the world.

What I hadn’t realized is that Yoshinoya also offers one of Japan’s best and cheapest breakfasts. You have to like breakfasts local-style, of course. My choice is the standard set of grilled salmon, rice, pickles and miso soup. The salmon is tender and salty, the rice is up to the high standard of the Japanese—Yoshinoya outlets outside of Japan use different rice—and the miso soup is almost as good as home-made. It costs less than US$4, a rare bargain in Japan.karen millen outlet And this particular meal may be one of the world’s great hangover breakfasts, which could explain why salarymen are such frequent customers. Outside of Japan, alas, Yoshinoya offers different breakfast menus.

aspaeth@asiasentinel.com