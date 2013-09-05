A Good Movie for Parents
|Alice Poon
|Sep 5, 2013
Briefly,
the story is about a woman who agrees to bear the child of an English landowner
in exchange for money to pay her father’s debts. When the child is born, the
woman gives up the right to her as agreed. Seven years later, the woman is
hired as a governess to a child on a remote Sussex estate, whose father is the
anonymous landowner…….
What
impresses me most about the film is the part about how the mother is determined
to teach her child to behave so she can be loved by people other than her doting
father. I’m sure there’s something here to be learned by young parents in Hong Kong
or elsewhere.
“It's
a kind of magic. Firelight makes time stand still. When you put out the lamps
and sit in the firelight's glow there aren't any rules any more. You can do
what you want, say what you want, be what you want, and when the lamps are lit
again, time starts again, and everything you said or did is forgotten. More
than forgotten - it never happened.”