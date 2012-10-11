A Dozen Reasons to Get Excited About New Zealand Wine

The Family of Twelve is a fraternity of 12 of New Zealand’s most successful and enduring artisanal private winemakers. Like all interesting families we're made up of very distinct individuals. There are the bold ones who will always gravitate to the head of the table and the quiet ones content to watch and listen. There are the old and the young; the ones with the experience of years and the ones with energies and enthusiasms of youth. A typical family.

We come from all parts of New Zealand and from all walks of life. We're Kiwis, Australians, English and Swiss, but we're a family of New Zealanders. New Zealand wine, today, has found itself on the world stage and that's where we want it to be. But we want it to be there by design not accident. To be there because it’s good. Very good. Great. And that is the common thread that binds the members of this family. We admire and strive for perfection, for that 'greatness’.

Our Singapore tour program incorporates Pan-Asian and Antipodean cuisines in 3 different venues where you will be able to meet all of us in person and try a range of our wines.

NORTH ISLAND:

Kumeu River—Villa Maria Winery—The Millton Vineyard—Craggy Range—Ata Rangi—Palliser Estate

SOUTH ISLAND:

Neudorf Vineyards—Nautilus Estate—Lawson’s Dry Hill—Fromm Winery—Pegasus Bay—Felton Road

www.familyoftwelve.co.nz