A Dirty Job

Tony Kwok has more than a touch of the evangelist about him. On his favorite topic, the trim and soft-spoken former operations chief of Hong Kong's legendary graft- busting agency is fervent about the need for society to find the path to redemption from corruption, a sin he says harms people, retards growth and eats away at the fabric of society.

"If you really want to fight corruption, you can do it," he says over coffee at the Ritz Carlton. "It can be done but only if you really want to do it. It's a matter of political will. We did it in Hong Kong and it can be done elsewhere."

But what if you are going up against the Philippines, a place where the sin of corruption in places high and low is so ingrained, most observers say the task is too daunting to make any real headway? That is what Kwok is trying to find out these days.

The Philippines is consistently rated one of the most corrupt countries in Asia. Kwok has been consulting with government agencies there since 2003 and last year he accepted an appointment as President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's so-called "anti-corruption czar."

In just the past two weeks, the country teetered again on the brink, the president declared a half-hearted state of emergency to silence critics and corruption complaints were again on the lips of reform-minded young military officers supposedly out to topple the government.

There are problems, Kwok says, but there is has been some improvement, albeit modest, and real progress is possible. "We were able to clean up Hong Kong," he says. "And it can also happen in the Philippines."

A 27-year veteran of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), Kwok rose up through the ranks as he and others battled triads and crooked cops in the days when Hong Kong was rife with what he calls "womb to tomb" corruption. Families paid bribes to get hospital care for their children, a burial spot for their loved ones and most government services, he says. "In those days, not so long ago, in the 1970s, the fire department wouldn't put out a fire unless you paid them first," he recalls. He became the first Chinese officer to run the operations of the ICAC, taking charge in 1996 and shepherding the agency through the handover and beyond.

Now a consultant, whose work has taken him to East Timor, Indonesia and even Nigeria, he is working part-time out of the Office of the Ombudsman in Manila, a constitutional body roughly equivalent to the ICAC but with less power and far fewer resources. Kwok is trying to strengthen the institutional framework to battle misdeeds.

"What have I achieved so far?" he asks. "I have strengthened the political will. I like to think I have pushed the president to do more."

Retired since 2002, Kwok is taking on way more than dodgy firemen and crooked cops in a country saddled with a problematic court system and a legacy of back-door deal making that sees the Philippines appear perpetually corrupt.

"It really hasn't improved much in 20 years," says Robert Broadfoot of Political and Economic Risk Consultancy, a Hong Kong firm that annually rates the perception of corruption in 13 Asian countries. In 2005, the Philippines ranked just ahead of Vietnam and Indonesia, meaning it is perceived by investors to be the third-most corrupt country in the region.

In the annual corruption rankings collated by the group Transparency International, the Philippines was rated at number 117, a drop of 15 places from the year before. It shares its dismal rank with such countries as Afghanistan, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Libya, Nepal and Uganda. In the region, only Burma, Cambodia and Indonesia had a lower ranking.

The numbers can be pretty staggering. In 2004, the United Nations Development Program estimated that US$1.8 billion (HK$14.04 billion) or roughly 13 percent of the country's annual budget is wasted due to corruption every year. A World Bank study a few years ago said that between 1980 and 2000 the Philippines lost US$48 billion due to graft. Agence France-Press recently quoted a calculation by the US investment bank Morgan Stanley that the Philippines had been bled of US$204 billion dollars between 1965 (when institutionalized corruption under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos began) and 2001.

"It's not what corruption costs in terms of bribes paid or money taken out of the country," says Broadfoot. "It is really the opportunity cost that hurts the country the most in terms of lost infrastructure and investment. Many of our clients, major international companies, just won't come into the country because they do not trust the rules of the game. That's the real cost. Some people have just written the place off."

But to paraphrase Bob Dylan, you don't need a consultant to tell which way the winds of corruption blow in the Philippines. On a radio call-in program in Manila just last week, callers were discussing the routine matter of obtaining a passport. One person after another said they had been met by officials in uniform at the passport office demanding a bribe of 1,000 pesos before processing an application that is supposed to cost just 550 pesos. A representative of the passport office came on the air to deny that the practice was officially sanctioned but no one was convinced because such low-level bribery is an every day occurrence at virtually every level of government, according to many Filipinos.

But in order to catch corrupt officials, Kwok stresses, you have to have what Hong Kong has - an anti-graft body with real clout and a court system that is widely trusted and renders judgments quickly and impartially. These are things the Philippines sadly lacks, he admits.

Kwok cites as one of his accomplishments strengthening the Office of the Ombudsman by getting the government to commit more resources for investigators. But he is starting almost from zero. The number has more than doubled since he arrived the first time in 2003, but it is woeful compared to Hong Kong. There are just 88 agents, up from 37 in 2003, he says, and by next year it should reach 200. Few of the agents have any professional training, Kwok says, and he is just beginning to implement in-house instruction. Compare that to Hong Kong, where the ICAC has some 900 highly professional agents for a population of seven million. In the Philippines there are more than 80 million people. The budget of the office has also been increased, he says, from about 200 million pesos (HK$30.22 million) in 2003 to a projected 900 million pesos by next year. He is also overseeing an ongoing US$3.7 million European Union- funded program to build anti-corruption units inside several key government agencies.

All of this amounts to a pittance in a country as vast as the Philippines, Kwok admits, but he says it is an important starting point for building a public perception that the government is serious about battling graft.

He insists the president herself is honest. "There is no evidence that she is corrupt," he says, despite last year's scandal involving audio tapes that supposedly reveal her discussing rigging the vote count in the 2004 national polls with an election official. She denies any wrongdoing in that scandal and she survived an impeachment attempt in the Congress after the scandal broke.

But both her husband and her Congressman son were implicated in a different scandal last year. A senate investigation was convened in which witnesses named both of them as key members of a nationwide illegal gambling syndicate. No charges were filed, but the "first gentleman" went into self- exile in the United States, apparently to take some of the heat off his embattled wife; her son, Miguel, denied the charges but took indefinite leave from Congress as a result of the investigation.

"Gloria has an `Imelda' problem," explained a very senior politician in Manila recently, referring to Marcos' wife. "Maybe Marcos was not so bad but Imelda was a magnet for corruption and she dragged down his popularity. That is what is happening with the president now. The husband is the problem."

Mindful of a reputation built over a long career in the ICAC, Kwok sidesteps any defense of the president's family but minces few words when it comes to the enormity of the task before him. Agents in the ombudsman's office are relatively independent, he notes, but they are not law enforcement officers and their investigative power is limited. The mandate of the office is to "act promptly on complaints filed in any form or manner against officers or employees of the Government," according to its charter, but agents cannot initiate investigations or go undercover on their own initiative to uncover wrongdoing. They also cannot make arrests. To do that, they must secure the cooperation of the national police or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), both agencies with sometimes questionable reputations.

And unlike Hong Kong, where the ICAC finds it relatively easy to follow a money trail through local banks, in the Philippines legislators have refused to change strict banking secrecy laws despite pressure from reformers and outside agencies. Existing laws make it enormously difficult to trace the holders of bank accounts or to gain access to records. "The antiquated banking laws make the Philippines a great place to hide money," says Kwok.

As a result of these strictures, Kwok says, when he came on the scene in 2003, the ombudsman had a conviction rate of just 14 percent in the special court that tries corruption cases, compared to the ICAC's conviction rate of nearly 80 percent. Last year, however, the conviction rate in cases brought to court rose to 40 percent. But even that figure can be misleading.

Kwok says 22 "big fish" were convicted in 2005, among them a former provincial governor and a congressman, but most of the cases date back years. For example, the former congressman was convicted of misusing funds during an election campaign but the delays typical of court cases in the Philippines meant that the case had been dragging on for more than 10 years and it can still be appealed to a higher court. The former governor had been charged in connection with protecting a murder suspect in a case that dates back to 1998.

The average age of cases that are currently under trial is nine years, Kwok says, and some are as old as 14 years. "One thing I cannot change here is the judiciary. It is generally perceived to be corrupt and there are far too many unreasonable delays," he says. In Hong Kong, the courts have been an ally of the ICAC, prosecuting cases swiftly and earning high marks from the public even during the era when corruption in other branches of government was widespread. That is not the case in the Philippines.

It is important, Kwok says, that even relatively minor victories are celebrated and publicized. Given the small resources he has to work with, Kwok has appealed to the press to publicize victories in corruption cases. "We have to get out the message that corruption does not pay," he says. "The convictions have a deterrent affect because until now corruption has been a low-risk, high- reward activity in the Philippines."

His call for help from the media in publicizing victories backfired, though, and was met by a barrage of criticism from columnists and politicians who accused him of blaming the press for the country's corruption problem. Senate President Franklin Drilon laid into Kwok: "For blaming the media, Mr Kwok is shooting the messenger. To compel the media to report nonexisting (sic) successes in the anticorruption campaign will just encourage corruption in the government. Precisely the role of the media is to report what they see as anomalies in the government."

Kwok, clearly stung by the episode, says it was all a misunderstanding and that he was caught in the familiar meat- grinder of the Philippine press. "I was not blaming the press. They misunderstood what I was saying," he says.

Kwok seems to be showing signs of wear from his post, however. He looks weary as the discussion continues and the earlier ebullience fades. The layers of intractable problems in the Philippines can take the fervor out of any reformer.

There were rumors late last year that Kwok would give up the fight altogether after the Ombudsman who invited him into the country in the first place abruptly resigned. The official, Simeon V Marcelo, was widely respected and Kwok considered him honest and above political influence. "There was a lot of speculation when he stepped down that it was due to political interference," Kwok admits. When his friend Marcelo told him the resignation was for health reasons, Kwok decided to stay, but is still concerned about Marcelo's departure. His successor, Merceditas Navarro-Gutierrez, Kwok notes without further comment, is a close friend of President Arroyo.

As a foreigner, retired and with a secure pension and a consulting business, why bother trying to straighten out the Philippines? It seems a thankless job. The question brings the spark of zeal back for a moment to the missionary crusader in Kwok.

"Corruption eats away at government revenues," he says. "It distorts expenditures, it hurts people. It is very often the poorest people who suffer the most. It makes poverty worse. It can be made better."

For now, Kwok has to be content with incremental progress toward a cleaner Philippines. The EU project he oversees is targeting key government departments - inland revenue, customs, public works and education - for improvement with internal mechanisms to deter corruption at the source. "If we can make these cleaner, we can enhance revenue and operations for the government. That will help."

There are also a few projects that seem a bit silly. The Office of the Ombudsman is sponsoring a nationwide songwriting contest on the theme of "building a culture of integrity and excellence." It will climax with a television special in May. "It's important to involve the public," Kwok explains.

Realistically, though, how long can he keep it up, given the court delays, the bad publicity, the struggles inside the government?

"I cannot do it alone," Kwok says, "but in the last two years I have been some real progress. It will take time."

As for his future battling sleaze in the tropics, that is far from clear. Looking back on his tenure so far, he admits it will be hard to change the culture at work in Manila.

"If I see that I am wasting my time," he says finally, "I will step down."