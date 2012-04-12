12 funniest signs this week
|Nury Vittachi
|Apr 12, 2012
Humor is all around, sometimes intentional
AT THE MALL to do some shopping, I stepped into a lift with one of my kids.
She was the right height to read the little sign on the panel:
“Children must be accompanied in this elevator.”
She gazed up at me and whispered with guilty excitement: “This lift is PG-13!”
***
Whenever the topic of silly signs comes up, everyone has a tale to tell. Indeed, I firmly believe that most people go travelling around Asia not to take a break, but to snap pictures of signs which say:
“Please Do Not Take Weapons Into This Toilet.”
***
A favorite was one seen in a hotel in Vietnam which told guests:
“No sex or fighting.”
What about married couples? You’re talking about our two main activities.
***
Hong Kong has many useless signs. One used to hang at an expressway building site in the New Territories, saying:
“Drivers who collide with this pylon should beware.”
Bit late?
***
Going back to our oft-repeated point that Asian English is more memorable than traditional English, reader Nonie Eu, a mother of two, sent me a photograph of a sign from China, which said:
“Offer Seats to the Old, Weak, Sick, Crippled and Gravid.”
Who’s Gravid? No, not some decrepit fellow with weak knees. It’s a Jurassic-era English word for “pregnant”.
Nonie, a Chinese TV presenter, also sent in a photo of a rather poignant sign on a wall in China. It said:
“Dying right here is strictly prohibited.”
***
When discussing wacky signs, readers regularly make the point that some signs which look like spelling mistakes are deliberate. They are “tongue-in-cheek, making use of and subverting the idea that we're poor at English,” said a reader named Sharanya, referring to one in Thailand. “The ‘Broken English Spoken Perfectly Here’ is quite a giveaway.”
Reader Steve Dore was also suspicious of that particular sign. He said: “Surely it should have said, ‘Broken English Speaked Good Here’?”
***
In my files is a letter from reader Fred Gray who noticed that Hong Kong trams have signs saying: "Do not lean out of window".
He would prefer signs in this part of the world to have a more East Asian lilt to them:
“Man who lean out of tram window need head examined.”
***
A favorite item in my signpost files is one that reader Mei Hardwick saw stuck into the ground at a park in Beijing. It says:
“No dabbling.”
It’s not clear what you may be tempted to dabble in nor why you shouldn’t. Perhaps it’s just a general piece of philosophical advice.
***
Of course, there are lots of funny signs outside Asia too. An American friend told me about a serendipitous pairing of road signs in her home country:
“SLOW CHILDREN” and “NO HUNTING”.
They were probably meant to be read separately, but they were in Texas, so you never know.
***
Meanwhile, I have several times been sent photographs of a sign at the check-in desk of China Eastern Airlines:
“Please check in animals and alcoholics.”
So not only does my dog have to go in a cage in the luggage compartment, but so does my Uncle Joseph.
Actually, that’s not a bad idea. At least my kids and I will be able to enjoy the flight.
***
