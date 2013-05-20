100 million spare guys

***



IN OTHER NEWS….

TWO ITEMS FROM the world of books to note, please. Come and see me! If you live in Hong Kong, Tom Carter is launching his brilliant anthology Unsavory Elements at Bookazine. It’s a collection of true-life essays, one of which is written by this columnist.

Come to Bookazine in Princes’ Building at 6.30 THIS THURSDAY, that’s May 23rd. I’ll be there to read a funny extract. Pete Spurrier (author of the HK walks series) will also be there, as will Graham Earnshaw and Bruce Holmes. Got a great review in the Shanghaiist…

You can read about the book here.

Also, our very own Jason Sylvester has written a book which is now available in e-format. You can get it by clicking here. It’s an “irreverant social commentary on Judeo-Christian doctrines”. Those of you who have read Jason’s comments know that he takes a savage delight in puncturing the beliefs of fundamentalists. A must-read for Richard Dawkins!

