Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) board chairperson Syed Razlan Syed Putra Jamalulullail was abruptly sacked in July by Malaysia’s Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Asia Sentinel has learned, less than eight months into a three-year appointment, putting an end to his probe into what appeared to be a highly irregular development contract.

Syed Razlan, picked by the governance division of the Higher Education Department to investigate the contract, had placed the university’s registrar and legal adviser on leave and blocked access to their office over the university’s commitment to a RM1 billion (US$239.4 million) development project called Putra Medical City.

The former vice chancellor Mohd Fauzi Ramlan signed the contract with Freestyle Development Bhd., allegedly without approval of the university board of directors. Consequently, it would cost the university around RM60 million to cancel in damages to Freestyle, which left the board of directors in a bind whether to continue with the development or cancel. Syed Razlan had been asked to investigate in April.

Maszlee’s refusal to state the reasons for Syed Razlan’s dismissal, critics say, signals an attitude that ministry actions are beyond public scrutiny. The abrupt dismissal, midway through an internal corruption investigation, has also raised questions over the education minister’s commitment to transparency and the eradication of corruption within the education system and spurred other questions whether he himself is part of a coverup.

The 44-year-old Mazlee, a lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia, joined Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia shortly before the campaign for the 2018 general election began in earnest. He is said to have been picked by Mahathir to reform and modernize Malaysia’s higher education system, which is beset with a long list of problems including an over-emphasis on the Islamization of education, as Asia Sentinel reported on September 9. Mazlee’s Islamic credentials make it uncertain if he has the commitment to the kind of reforms the education system needs.

The decision was met with protest from UPM Alumini President Raihan Sharif, claiming the minister had been ill-advised. Raihan went on to charge a conspiracy to protect those involved in misconduct at the university. Terminating Syed Razlan’s appointment in the middle of his internal investigation, Raihan said, appears to confirm the possibility of a coverup.

Syed Razlan was described as disappointed with the minister, who cut his term of office as chairperson without the courtesy of discussing the matter, believing the manner of dismissal created the perception that he himself was involved in wrongdoing.

Syed Razlan himself is a former lecturer at the school, formerly known as Malaysia’s school of agriculture and recognized as one of the country’s leading research universities. He came to public attention in the battle for the Federal Parliamentary seat of Arau in his home state of Perlis in the 2004 general election against PAS stalwart Haron Din.

With Syed Razlan’s background in agriculture, sense of innovation, and wide network of contacts, he was a possible candidate as federal agriculture minister although observers say he lost out to political maneuvering. He was later considered as a candidate to become the Perlis chief minister but that was blocked by his brother, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, the Raja of Perlis and one of Malaysia’s nine sultans, who forbid him to consider the position to avoid any controversy. Syed Razlan left politics at the 2013 election to pursue business interests.

The ministry of education is said to have been frustrated with members of royal families holding positions within universities as chancellors. Maszlee’s termination of Syed Razlan’s appointment is regarded by critics as a message that reappointments of royal household members as chancellors may not be automatic, as it has been in the past.

Ghauth Jasmon. Founder and president of Multimedia University and former vice chancellor of Universiti Malaya, was appointed to take over the chairmanship after Syed Razlan’s ouster. Ghauth has long been closely connected with top bureaucrats within the ministry including Siti Hamisah Tapsir, the director general of the Higher Education Department and a strong supporter of the conservative Malay apparatchiks within the ministry. Her department had made the request to Syed Razlan to investigate. The Ghauth move strengthens her position somewhat as a close ally.

A team of writers alleges that booklets they wrote for the ministry were accredited to Siti as the author, with no credit being given to them, an act of plagiarism, a disciplinary offence under the Universities & University Colleges Act 1971. That, in turn, has raised additional questions over the university system’s commitment to reform.