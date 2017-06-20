A Malaysian Kleptocrat’s Vast Depredations

Malaysian Official 1 and the Forty Thieves

Stylish thieves looted 1MDB for amazingly expensive toys

The sheer amount of money the thieves involved in 1Malaysia Development Bhd. managed to steal and spend in the United States in the brief five years of the state-backed investment company’s active existence is simply astonishing, according to documents filed last week by the US Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture Section in Los Angeles.

The documents have been written about, but the allegations of theft bear repeating – and admiring, in a perverse way. They show that almost immediately after the company got underway, the looting started, on a planet-wide basis, for sophisticated baubles.

The thieves – alleged thieves – were after quality and they have shown pretty good taste in their thievery. As much as US$4.5 billion is said to have gone missing from 1MDB, a good deal of it in the form of jewels now adorning the portly torso of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Prime Minister Najib Razak. Najib in previous filings by the US Justice Department has become famous, or infamous, as “Malaysian Official 1.”

The revelations from the US government have done nothing to change the political equation in Malaysia, where Najib continues to reign as prime minister and appears to be impossible to dislodge. His attorney general, Mohamed Apandi Ali, has indignantly criticized the US Justice Department for not consulting him or his office and he has repeatedly cleared the prime minister of all misdoings although the matter in the US has been called the biggest kleptocracy case ever handled by the department.

The current pleading identifies as suspects people who have long been in the news as complicit in the theft – Malaysian Official 1 – who in November was invited by the White House by President Donald Trump in a friendly, middle-of-the-night telephone conversation initiated by a wealthy Malaysian friend of the prime minister, who loaned the presidential candidate a couple of his airplanes. Trump later fired all of the 93 attorneys general in the US, raising questions over whether the prosecution of Malaysian Official 1 will ever go forward. However, civil servants in the Justice Department have continued to pursue the case, as the current documents show.

The current documents clearly identify the US$682 million that mysteriously appeared in Najib’s personal accounts in 2013 as having come from 1MDB, not mysterious Saudi benefactors, as Najib has claimed.

Others are Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Rosmah’s son by a previous marriage; Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, the flamboyant Malaysian Chinese financier who convinced Najib to take over an obscure Terengganu fund and turn it into 1MDB; and several top 1MDB officials.

The suspects allegedly “conspired to divert billions of dollars through various means, including by defrauding foreign banks and by sending foreign wire communications in furtherance of the scheme, and thereafter, to launder the proceeds of that criminal conduct, including in and through US financial institutions.“

The funds diverted were “used for the personal benefit of the co-conspirators and their relatives and associates, including to purchase luxury real estate in the United States and overseas, pay gambling expenses at Las Vegas casinos, acquire more than US$200 million worth of artwork, purchase lavish gifts for family members and associates, invest in a major New York real estate development proje3ctr, and fund the production of major Hollywood films.”

As has been widely reported, Jho Low and his merry band did little to conceal any of this in his forays along Broadway, gargling champagne with movie stars and persons famous for being famous. Now the music has stopped. The US government is seeking forfeiture of the following assets:

The Equanimity, Jho Low’s 300-foot motor yacht, worth US$250 million, which was last seen near the Myanmar island of Zadetkyi, close to the Thai border.

A Bombardier Global 500 private jet, worth US$35 million purchased by Jho Low

A US$5 million Vincent Van Goh painting

Two Monets, Saint-Georges Majeur (US$35 million) and Nympheas (US$58 million)

Two Picassos, “Tete de femme, (US$40 million) and “Nature Morte au Crane de Taureau” (US$3 million), which Jho Low gave to actor Leonardo diCaprio.

Framed 3-sheet color lithograph poster created by the German artist Heinz Schulz-Neudamm for the 1927 silent film “Metropolis.”

Collage by Jean-Michel Basquiat titled “Redman One”

Photograph titled “Boy with the Toy Hand Grenade” by Diane Arbus

Condominium at One Madison Park in New York, owned through a nominee company known as Cricklewood One Madison Park LLc

Common stocks in FW Sports Investments LLC.

And presumably for Rosmah:

72-carat heart-shaped diamond

88-carat fancy intense pink diamond pendant surrounded by 11-carat fancy intense pink diamonds.

18-carat white gold diamond matching jewelry set, including diamond necklace, diamond earring, diamond bracelet, and diamond ring.

Pair of 18K white gold diamond earrings consisting a 5.55-carat diamond 5.49-carat diamond

Pair of diamond earrings and matching diamond ring, consisting a 7.53-carat flawless type 2A diamond, a 3.05-carat flawless type 2A diamond and a 3.08-carat flawless type 2A diamond

The government has already sought the assets generated by the blockbuster “Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which was produced by Red Granite Pictures, financed by Reza Aziz and Jho Low with 1MDB money. DiCaprio has already handed back a Picasso and Marlon Brando’s Oscar for the 1954 movie “On The Waterfront, which were presented to him as gifts by Jho Low.

Other assets already being sought include: