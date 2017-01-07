Politics

Philippines’ Duterte a Drug User Himself

President admits to overuse of Fentanyl

Trump’s Uncomfortable ‘Bargaining Chip’ Across the Strait

Taiwan returning to old role in global power game

Bitter Battle Starts Over India’s Tata Group

Ratan Tata has shattered his and the group’s protective halo

Modinomics Bites Christies Sale

South Asian art auction far below Mumbai record

Veteran Malaysian Diplomat Sounds Alarm over Tyranny

Open letter says arrests, harassment an attempt to ‘cow the people into submission’

Journalist Deaths Down Globally

But it may because they have been intimidated out of certain countries

Book Review: Easternisation: War and Peace in the Asian Century

By Gideon Rachman. Bodley Head, Paper, US$35. An FT correspondent puts all of his eggs in a China basket.

Dhoni & the Art of Exiting
- siddharthsrivastava

I follow cricket, which is not saying much in this country as everybody does. Timing an exit, as MS Dhoni has done, is important. It is the ability to recognise that age is a debilitating factor that [Read More]

Demonetised Indians head for Dangal
- siddharthsrivastava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on December 31 eve was an attempt to assuage the hardships of the demonetised common man forced to stand in unending ATM queues over the last few w [Read More]

Merry Christmas!
- John Elliott

[Read More]

A bitter battle has started for the future of the Tata group
- John Elliott

Ratan Tata has shattered his and the group’s protective halo The Tata group, India’s largest conglomerate, faces an unpredictable new year with a battle developing for control of what has always been [Read More]

