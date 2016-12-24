Politics

Trump’s Uncomfortable ‘Bargaining Chip’ Across the Strait

Taiwan returning to old role in global power game

Anwar Appeal Loss a Blow for Awakening Malaysian Opposition

Final decision means at least another 16 months in jail for opposition leader

Is the TPP Dead or Merely Comatose?

Trump might repackage it as the Trump Pacific Partnership

TPP: Who Needs Uncle Sam?

Can the trade pact survive without the US? It’s a long shot.

Veteran Malaysian Diplomat Sounds Alarm over Tyranny

Open letter says arrests, harassment an attempt to ‘cow the people into submission’

Australia-US  Immigration Deal is “One-off”

Compassionate edge of tough new refugee policy

Book Review: Easternisation: War and Peace in the Asian Century

By Gideon Rachman. Bodley Head, Paper, US$35. An FT correspondent puts all of his eggs in a China basket.

Merry Christmas!
- John Elliott

A bitter battle has started for the future of the Tata group
- John Elliott

Ratan Tata has shattered his and the group's protective halo The Tata group, India's largest conglomerate, faces an unpredictable new year with a battle developing for control of what has always been

Tata faces a destabilising new year as Cyrus Mistry starts legal action 
- John Elliott

this post has been replaced with a new one – A bitter battle has started for the future of the Tata group

Modi-generated economic worry curbs bids at Christie’s auctions
- John Elliott

MUMBAI: Christie's high profile annual art auctions in Mumbai just managed yesterday to overcome growing concern about the direction of the Indian economy. They yielded a respectable but unexciting sa

