Politics

How Carrie Lam Beggars Belief

The front-runner for Chief Executive of Hong Kong appears out of touch with everyday life

Beijing Anoints Yet Another Hong Kong Chief Executive

The last three politburo choices haven’t worked out very well

Economics/Business

Ford Trumped

Corporate America isn’t standing up for the principles of open trade and lowering costs for consumers

Economic Outlook 2017: Korea

This article is part of a series of economic forecasts for 2017 addressing the major Asia-Pacific economies

Opinion

Asia in 2016: Hong Kong

Many Hongkongers bristled at increased Chinese intervention, but some protests grew from local roots

Society

Welcome to the Year of the Cock

Charm never made a rooster

Book Review

Book Review: A Great Place to Have a War

America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA. By Joshua Kurlantzick. Simon & Schuster 322 pp. 

In Partnership with the Journalism and Media Studies Centre at The University of Hong Kong, Asia Sentinel takes a look back at 2016, chronicling the major events of the year in the 10 largest Asia-Pacific economies.

Asia in 2016

  • Asia in 2016: Hong Kong Debris burns in Soy Street, Mong Kok, after being set on fire by rioters on the morning of February 9, 2016.

    Just as the aftershocks of the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement demonstrations of 2014 had calmed down, the Year of the Monkey began in Hong Kong with a violent surprise. In February, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department cracked down on popular […]

  • Asia in 2016: Korea Protesters call for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye at a march in Seoul on November 5, 2016.

    South Korean President Park Geun-hye was stripped of her executive powers after the country’s legislature voted for impeachment in December, the culmination of a year of political scandal that saw massive protests in Seoul and other major cities in the […]

Features

