Beijing Anoints Yet Another Hong Kong Chief Executive

The last three politburo choices haven’t worked out very well

Trump Appointees Rattle Rockets

Mattis soft-pedals North Korea, talks tough on South China Sea

Tata Insider Takes Over Indian Conglomerate

Natarajan Chandrasekaran of TCS to take over next month

Asia in 2016: Hong Kong

Many Hongkongers bristled at increased Chinese intervention, but some protests grew from local roots

Asia in 2016: China

China’s easing economic growth was partly offset by robust domestic consumption

Asia in 2016: Korea

Protests can bring an unpopular president to heel but can’t stop anti-missile defenses

Asia in 2016: Thailand

A new king, a new constitution, but same Thailand

 

In Partnership with the Journalism and Media Studies Centre at The University of Hong Kong, Asia Sentinel takes a look back at 2016, chronicling the major events of the year in the 10 largest Asia-Pacific economies.

Asia in 2016

  • Asia in 2016: Hong Kong Debris burns in Soy Street, Mong Kok, after being set on fire by rioters on the morning of February 9, 2016.

    Just as the aftershocks of the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement demonstrations of 2014 had calmed down, the Year of the Monkey began in Hong Kong with a violent surprise. In February, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department cracked down on popular […]

  • Asia in 2016: Korea Protesters call for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye at a march in Seoul on November 5, 2016.

    South Korean President Park Geun-hye was stripped of her executive powers after the country’s legislature voted for impeachment in December, the culmination of a year of political scandal that saw massive protests in Seoul and other major cities in the […]

The changing political narrative of Uttar Pradesh
- siddharthsrivastava

The political narrative in India is always in a state of flux. The significant Uttar Pradesh State elections are no different. For long a cauldron of the most vicious form of caste and communal politi [Read More]

Tata has a new chairman from inside the group
- John Elliott

Natarajan Chandrasekaran of TCS to take over next month India’s Tata group today began rebuilding its seriously damaged image as India’s most respected and stable conglomerate when it announced the ap [Read More]

Features

