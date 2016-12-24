A bitter battle has started for the future of the Tata group Ratan Tata has shattered his and the group’s protective halo The Tata group, India’s largest conglomerate, faces an unpredictable new year with a battle developing for control of what has always been [Read More]

Tata faces a destabilising new year as Cyrus Mistry starts legal action this post has been replaced with a new one – A bitter battle has started for the future of the Tata group – http://wp.me/pieST-3mk [Read More]