Malaysia’s AG: Whistle-blowing Detrimental to Health
Here come de judge
Kevin Morais and Hussain Najadi would certainly agree if they hadn’t been murdered
Malaysia’s Attorney General, Mohamed Apandi Ali, appointed in July 2015, is turning out to be a jack-of-all-trades who appears ominously comfortable carrying out favors for Prime Minister Najib Razak and the United Malays National Organization. Apandi, who turns 66 on Feb.11, took over from Abdul Gani Patail when the latter appeared to be on the verge of filing a mass of corruption charges against Najib.
Apandi’s latest gambit, on Feb. 7, is to threaten to recommend that the Parliament amend Malaysia’s already-repressive Official Secrets Act to punish whistle-blowers and the journalists who print their information with life imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane if they are caught. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called the threat “an indicator of a government that is intolerant of criticism and fearful of accountability, and a case of shooting the messenger to distract from the real issue at hand, which is good governance and transparency in a working democracy. It is also signaling a government which is using all laws at its disposal to restrict and clamp down on our right to freedom of expression.”
Amnesty International has demonstrated similar concerns. Apandi’s warning poses a direct threat to the handful of news portals, including Malaysiakini, Malaysian Insider and Malaysia Chronicle, which continue to print information critical of the government. Malaysian Insider’s editors were arrested last year for supposedly printing an erroneous report on a decision by the country’s nine sultans. Malaysiakini has been raided repeatedly by police. Raja Petra Kamarudin, once the government’s most widely-read critic as editor of the news portal Malaysia Today before he fled criminal libel charges, has reversed course from the UK. He now regularly pounds critics of the government, raising suspicions he has been bought off..
It’s a good thing Apandi’s reach doesn’t extend to the US, where a whistleblower this week leaked information that the US Department of Justice is investigating possible money laundering charges against the Najib family for allegedly providing the funding to Red Granite Pictures for the Hollywood blockbuster The Wolf of Wall Street, which was co-produced by Riza Aziz, the son of Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor by her first husband. The affair was the subject of a May 7, 2014 Asia Sentinel story.
That story adds to the multiplicity of charges brewing against either Najib or other suspects in Switzerland, where US$4 billion is said to have gone missing from the accounts of the troubled state-backed 1Malaysia Development Bhd. investment fund, or in Singapore, where several Malaysian accounts have been sequestered, or France, where two officials of a subsidiary of the French defense giant DCN have been arrested on charges of bribing Najib in the case of Malaysian purchases of French submarines.
It hardly bears mentioning that the most recent whistle-blower to be identified was Kevin Morais, the prosecutor working on the Najib case, who never had the opportunity to test the new law. Morais was murdered in September, his body encased in a cement-filled oil drum that was rolled into a river not far from Kuala Lumpur. Morais’s car was found in Perak, burned to a crisp with its identifying numbers filed off. Apandi, as the chief prosecutor for the country, has never acknowledged that Morais was working on the case despite the fact that Morais was one of the leading figures investigating the matter. He has shown no particular hurry to find out who really killed his fellow prosecutor. The case involving the army officer accused of leading several suspects to kidnap Morais appears to have gone silent.
Whistle-blower No. 1
Before that, it was the turn of Hussain Najadi, the founder of AmBank, the home of Najib’s controversial accounts, which were the recipient of US$681 million which still hasn’t been properly explained. Hussain was assassinated on July 29, 2013 – five months after the money was deposited in Najib’s account. Hussain’s son, Pascal, has charged that the father was killed because he said he wouldn’t play along with financial irregularities involving UMNO and a multi-million deal to finance Kuala Lumpur’s multimodal transport hub. He also complained to his son that Najib was “lining his pockets with billions of ringgit with no consideration for the future of the country.”
J. D. Lovrenciear
February 10, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Who does not know the political nightmares plaguing Malaysia all these years from that very day day that Tun Dr Mahathir sacked and subsequently jailed Anwar Ibrahim – his deputy?
Who is not talking of the mind boggling financial scandals rocking this once most promising nation in the region?
Who has not raised hell and brim-fire threats and have peacefully protested in tens of thousands over the political malaise that has now besieged the entire nation?
The online media have not failed to keep the reports coming in despite all the threats and legal suits. The foreign media did not fail to scoop and make expose after expose.
But the US President prefers to play buddy-golf and now in all likelihood would be sounding even more politically correct and polite as Malaysia’s leader makes his way to the Summit.
The GST has succeeded in plunging an entire working population to seek second and third jobs to keep going. The shaking-sinking ringgit not only has made our ‘daily bread-and-butter’ all the more expensive but even the millions of foreign workers are asking for a raise that, bet your bottom dollar, will not come.
What is in store is more money-milking on the way. Yes?
Yet, as Mat Sabu rightly pointed out at a rally commemorating the jailed political promise, ‘Malaysians are cowards’. Our bread and butter is far more important; our paying of car loans and keeping the mortgage going is what matters; earning extras through whatever means – right or wrong, is all that matters these days to see through the kids in college.
Along with that we are also more inclined to fight tooth and nail over what is haram and halal – from trolleys in hypermarkets to how much of the body shape is revealed in sports.
We have arrived at a point that even to say publicly that ‘Malaysians are cowards’ will be deemed as seditious.
Seriously, it has come to a point that rural, uninformed folks will be the king makers while the learned, wise and experienced who still have a conscience and acute awareness over what is right and wrong are becoming insignificant voices to this nation’s future.
The weekend that came along with the Chinese New Year break witnessed shock waves of intentions to sink the nation further and deeper into the backwaters of a regime that shatters democracy. The freedom and right to know and that parallel imperative duty to inform was murdered with the Attorney General revealing the train of things to come.
How long more, how many decades more must this nation of people wallow and wobble before we can step forward as a country that is a beacon of hope and inspiration to the world? Or is this hope too now a mere resonance of the lyrics from the song by Boney M, “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down yeah we wept, when we remembered (our cowardice)..”
Yes not only is Mat Sabu saying ‘Malaysians are cowards’ but we also know that the millions of foreign workers – the Myanmar citizens, Cambodians, Thais, Filipinos and Indonesians are all saying the same.
Yes our ASEAN neighbors are bracing for better transparency, greater accountability and have put degrees of fear in politicians to walk the talk and help talk the walk of what a nation needs to be in order to embrace the future ahead of them.