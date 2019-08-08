It may be possible that governments may take action to save what has been called “the world’s cutest fish,” and one of the world’s most endangered, the vaquita porpoise, with fewer than 30 thought to remain in their habitat in the Gulf of California.

Earlier this week, in a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, the Mexican government agreed to support a high-level diplomatic mission to adopt specific actions to be taken by Mexico, China and the United States to attempt to save the 1.5-meter animals, which weigh only 55 kg and have large dark rings around their eyes and what appears to be a perpetual smile on their lips. They are so shy that they are counted by sound. They are most often found close to shore in the Gulf’s shallow waters, although they quickly swim away if a boat approaches.

The vaquita, actually a mammal-like other porpoises rather than a fish, is collateral damage in the Chinese lust for a delicacy known as jin qian min, translated as “golden coin maw” or “money maw” made from the swim bladder of the totoaba, a large fish found in Mexico’s Gulf of California. The swim bladders sell for US$22,000 per kg in China, up from US$9,000 two years ago as they grow in scarcity.

The bladders, which the totoaba use to regulate buoyancy, are mistakenly thought to have therapeutic value in Chinese traditional medicine as with rhino horns, tiger penises, pangolin scales, sun bear gall bladders, deer horns, and shark’s fins. But as Chinese incomes rise, they turn to therapies and treatments dating to the 3rd century BCE.

Various fish species, including the totoaba because of its perceived kinship to the Chinese bahaba, or giant yellow croaker, are a prized species because they don’t taste fishy and they take on the taste characteristics of the ingredients. They are also used as a palliative during pregnancy.

The vaquita were expected to go extinct this year with the totoaba not far behind them although commercial fishing for them has been officially banned since 1975. When Asia Sentinel reported their story in January 2016, only 97 vaquita were left, meaning the population has shrunk by 90 percent in three years. In 1997, the count was 547.

Organized criminal syndicates export the swim bladders. In April 2018, Mexican police arrested two men attempting to take 355 of the dried bladders out of the country. Just three days later, authorities discovered 417 totoaba maws in two suitcases of another Chinese national who was on his way to Guangzhou.

Nine NGOs supported the intervention, which highlighted the need for the three parties to substantially increase coordinated intelligence-led enforcement actions to end the illegal totoaba trade.

"While an uphill battle remains to save the species, today's decision provides a much-needed ray of hope for the vaquita, strengthening previous decisions of CITES which require the three Parties to make serious progress towards ending the illegal totoaba trade," said Clare Perry, Ocean Campaign Leader at the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency.

The announcement in early March from the International Committee for the Recovery of the Vaquita calls on Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to end all gillnet fishing and adopt a “zero tolerance” policy of enforcement in the vaquita’s small remaining habitat.

“One of Earth’s most incredible creatures is about to be wiped off the planet forever,” said Sarah Uhlemann, international program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Yet Mexico has only made paper promises to protect these porpoises from deadly nets, without enforcement on the water. Time is running out for President Lopez Obrador to stop all gillnet fishing and save the vaquita.”

The crisis for the porpoise spurred a lawsuit filed on March 21, 2018 in US Federal Court in New York by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity and Animal Welfare Institute and other environmental advocacy organizations, asking for court intervention and an immediate ban on the import into the United States of Mexican shrimp and other seafood in an attempt to pressure Mexico to fully ban gillnets used to catch the imported consumer products in the vaquita’s home waters.

The lawsuit argues that the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Homeland Security are violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), specifically regarding how it relates to foreign fishing practices. Under the MMPA, the government is required to ban seafood imports from fisheries that kill or injure marine mammals at a rate above US standards.

Any chance that the Trump administration will move before the demise of the vaquita has to be considered a long shot at best, considering the administration’s antipathy to all things environmental. Although the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a preliminary ban on Mexican seafood imports to save the vaquita, the Trump administration’s US Department of Commerce under Wilbur Ross has shown little interest in the case. In addition, illegal gill-netting continues to take its toll.

Other proposed solutions, including trapping the animals and moving them to a safer environment, are considered impractical, since taking them out of their current habitat risks all kinds of unknown dangers and conditions. Thus, banning the gillnets, a solution that the Mexican government has so met with indifference, is the only hope and one that is about as likely as the Trump administration banning Mexican shrimp. The vaquita is very likely about to disappear.