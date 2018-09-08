Last month Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sacked the entire board of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation, an NGO established during the Marcos administration to promote research on social sciences, humanities and other related fields, in an attempt to ban new casinos in the country. The government-run Nayong Pilipino Foundation had leased out 9.57 hectares of enormously valuable land on the Manila Bay without competitive bidding to a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s Landing International Development Ltd. Critics, including an NPF board member, had charged that the lease would have lost P517 million a year The sacking happened the same day of the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed joint-venture integrated casino complex between Nayong Pilipino and Landing Resorts. The ABS-CBN news network reported that the joint venture was deemed void from the start “since the Nayong Pilipino Foundation and the Hong Kong casino developer deal was a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement disguised as a lease.” The country’s Department of Justice, through the affirmation of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, supported Duterte’s conclusion that the contract is void and is “definitely for cancellation.” The project should have complied with the BOT law, which includes public bidding since it is a build-operate-transfer agreement. Philippine senator Francis Escudero is seeking a Senate probe to investigate Landing International’s business interests and to “make sure they are not participating in alleged corruption.” The Philippines already has a strained relationship with China with the emergence of welcome banners just a few months back labeling the country a “province of China,” and sparking outrage from locals. The recent move by Duterte against establishing new casinos in the country could potentially create more conflict, if not prompt Chinese-owned businesses to think twice about putting up businesses in the Philippines. This is not the first time the president has spoken against casinos under his administration. Duterte also recently confirmed that “no casinos would be allowed” on Boracay island after the tourist destination reopens in October this year—six months after it was closed for rehabilitation. But the president is now under fire for denying that he knew about the plans of a Chinese company to build a new casino-resort in Boracay. Galaxy Entertainment met with Duterte for a courtesy call earlier this year, and confirmed that the president was aware of the plans. He was even assured by Galaxy Entertainment that they would preserve Boracay’s environment during the casino’s construction—all of which Duterte has denied. Asia is becoming known across the world as a top casino destination. Since 2010, PartyPoker states that “poker in Asia is growing at rapid rate.” With Japan and Vietnam both edging closer to allowing casinos to operate, Manila will no longer be Macau’s main competitor in Asia. There is no doubt, however, that the industry is thriving in the Philippines. Data from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) shows that VIP business alone makes up a third of the private casinos’ gross gaming revenue. Because of the boom of the casino industry in the country, the Department of Tourism has been asked several times to comment on how they would handle promotions and gaming tourism. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the agency will abide by the president’s directives that no new casinos will be allowed. With the casino industry generating nearly PHP152 billion (US$3 billion) in 2017, the Philippines was looking at becoming one of the top gaming destinations in Asia. With Duterte halting new casino development, this has opened the door for other emerging nations in the gaming market to compete.