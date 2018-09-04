Supporters of former Special Forces General Prabowo Subianto, who is attempting for the second time to deny Joko Widodo Indonesia’s presidency, are turning to the same Islamist movement that drove Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama from office in 2017 despite his record for efficiency, and put Ahok in jail on blasphemy charges.

The latest survey released by the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) in mid-August shows that Jokowi, who has paired with a cleric Ma’ruf Amin, is backed by 52.2 percent of respondents, while Prabowo, with his partner, wealthy businessman Sandiaga Uno, is favored by a considerably smaller 29.5 percent of respondents, in general elections scheduled for April 2019.

Nonetheless, there are deep concerns that growing Islamist sentiment could actually end up delivering the presidency to Prabowo, who has aligned himself with the conservatives despite the fact that he has personally shown little indication of piety. In regional gubernatorial elections recently, while moderates won key races in Java and other areas, radical groups such as the Islamic Defender’s Front (FPI) gained ground.

For years, the country’s secular, official Pancasila philosophy has been under attack, partly on the strength of a tide of money from Saudi Arabia, which has sent Wahabist clerics to prosetylize Muslim nations across the world. A strict Halal law, the harshest in the world, passed in 2014, will go into effect in 2019 amid demands that all food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, clothing and even car seats be certified Halal. Women are increasingly intimidated into conservative dress and supposedly apostate sects have been violently attacked.

Hundreds of people have attended meetings put together by the 212 movement, named for the December 12, 2016 rally that started the campaign to bring down Ahok and branded him a blasphemer against the Quran on dubious evidence. Originally limited to social media, the hashtag #2019 GantiPresident (2019ChangePresident), created by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and its leader, Mardani Ali Sera, is increasingly popular.

In the midst of the presidential change movement, which is gaining speed, Jokowi’s supporters have accused the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia (HTI), a radical Islamist organization that wants to change the Constitution to use Islamic law to achieve its interests, of appropriating the hashtag. “Declaration #2019GantiPresiden is ridden by the HTI Group,” said Maman Imanulhaq, a top official with Jokowi’s campaign. “HTI is clearly a community organization that has been banned.”

Imanulhaq also warned that the slogan “replace the president” was used by Islamist opposition groups in Syria in 2011 to attempt to overthrow the secular government under Bashar Al-Assad and cause chaos in the country. Jokowi dissolved HTI in July 2017 by issuing a presidential regulation in lieu of legislation, known as a Perppu, which gave the government greater authority to dissolve community organizations that were considered to threaten Pancasila, Indonesia’s ideology, and national unity.

The accusation against HTI came after photos of the banner of the movement spread on social media, featuring HTI’s flag logo, the PKS logo, and writing to change the state system into a Caliphate. In addition, in an interview with Tempo magazine, HTI spokesman Ismail Yusanto stated that HTI supports the presidential change movement because it is in line with their aspirations.

“#2019GantiPresiden is a popular movement that is already critical of wrongdoing, lying and breaking promises,” Yusanto said as quoted by Tempo.co.

But Mardani, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, denied the accusation that HTI is part of the presidential change movement because the Islamic organization has been dissolved. Instead, he charged that intelligence operations are out to weaken the movement.

Mardani argued that #2019GantiPresiden is a social movement and part of the community’s right to gather, unite and express opinions. “Indeed, this movement has contributed to the realization of active citizen participation in the political process,” he said.

Despite the growing hullabaloo, the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) ruled that the #2019GantiPresiden isn’t a campaign and doesn’t violate general election laws.

Provocative Oration

Whatever the election body says, “Presidential change” rallies in cities such as Surabaya, Riau and Batam have ended in chaos because of clashes between supporters and opponents of the movement. In one case, opponents blocked an airport to prevent the arrival of one of the main figures behind the movement, Neno Warisman.

Among the government opponents is Warisman, a former actress turned preacher, who critics say is skilled at arousing hatred among community groups. In a passionate speech in Medan on July 22, for example, Warisman used Quranic verses to arouse the audience against the government, which she called a “zalim regime” (despotic regime).

“There is no power on the face of the earth, there is no tyranny on the face of the earth, there is no regime in power on the face of the earth that is eternal, because that power belongs only to Allah,” said Warisman, who was greeted by the cry of “takbir” (the Arabic phrase Allāhu akbar) by attendees.

Warisman also voiced issues – without foundation — often used by opposition groups to attack Jokowi, including: rising prices of prices of basic necessities, accusations that the government has overborrowed to build infrastructure, and paranoia against Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgenders (LGBT).

“Ladies, do you want your son to marry a man? Gentlemen, are you willing your son to marry a man? If you are not willing, then 2019 replace the president!” she said. She likened the election to the Badr War, which occurred at the time of the Prophet Muhammad, between truth and falsehood. Muhammad, she said, prayed to God to win because he was afraid there would be no more people to worshiped God if he lost.

“This (election) is our Badr war, we will continue to guard with our prayers, agree?” Warisman shouted, waving a clenched fist, which was greeted by shouts of “takbir” by her supporters.

Threat of Nation’s Split

Although some academics and experts agree that the movement does not violate the rules, they say it has the potential to foment clashes between supporters of the two presidential candidates.

“There are no laws that are violated, but clearly (the movement) is spreading hatred towards the president who was in office before the official presidential election campaign time. So if there is an equally hateful reaction from the incumbent president’s supporters, that is logical,” said the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Jimly Asshiddiqie.

Political psychology expert from the University of Indonesia (UI) Hamdi Moeloek said the presidential change movement has generated provocative narratives and incitement. “This will be a potential horizontal conflict between two supporters,” said Moeloek.

He criticized the supporters of the movement who are using democracy and free speech as a justification, even though the potential for conflict at the grassroots was very large. “We are democratic but without ethics and empathy. We keep talking about freedom of expression, but we close our eyes, that there is potential for clashes at the grassroots,” he said.

Moeloek pleaded with Prabowo’s supporters to promote their candidates with more persuasive narratives, instead of spreading what he described as hatred.