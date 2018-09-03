Supporters of two presidential candidates in Indonesia are competing to show their support for their leading candidates who will compete in next year’s election, which has led to increasingly sharp polarization in society.

The incumbent Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will again fight against the former general and leader of Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, in the election to be held on April 17, 2019. The latest survey released by the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) in mid-August shows that Jokowi, who paired with a cleric Ma’ruf Amin, was chosen by 52.2 percent of respondents, while Prabowo with his partner, a businessman Sandiaga Uno, only selected by 29.5 percent of respondents.

Both candidates and their winning teams are scheduled to begin campaigning on October 13 and will be end on April 13, 2019. However, the political situation has heated up over the past few weeks because supporters of both candidates have begun to show their support, both in the real world and cyberspace. Talks on social media, especially Facebook and Twitter, were dominated by debates between Jokowi’s supporters and Prabowo’s. They made various jargon through a hashtag to popularize their candidates, and at the same time vilified other candidates.

Some of the hashtags of support for Jokowi include #sayatetapjokowi (#Iremainjokowi), #salam2periode (#greetings2periods), and #2019tetapjokowi (#2019remainjokowi). The majority of the hashtags complement the narrative about the success of the government in various fields and fend off negative accusations about Jokowi.

While Prabowo’s supporters massively popularized the slogan #2019gantipresiden (#2019changepresident) and declared that movement in various cities throughout the country. Later, the movement was accused of being an illegal and potentially divisive campaign for national unity. Some declarations were dissolved or even canceled by the police to suppress the potential for prolonged conflict in the community.

The Controversy of #201GantiPresiden

The # 2019GantiPresident was first popularized by the elite from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), Mardani Ali Sera, and became a very popular hashtag on social media since early 2018. Research by Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) results show that 49.8 percent of 1200 respondents said they liked the movement, so that it is projected to be one of the threats to Jokowi’s electability. Furthermore, the LSI research shows that the movement is a kind of attacking campaign and a symbol of resistance to Jokowi.

Originally only limited to social media, the slogan is increasingly popular through a series of declarations attended by hundreds of people and figures behind the 212 movement, the same movement which held a series of demonstrations against former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaya Purnama who was accused of insult Islam in 2017.

In the midst of the increasingly popular presidential change movement, supporters of Jokowi have accused the movement has been used by Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia (HTI), an organization that wants the country based on Islamic law, to achieve its interests. “Declaration of #2019GantiPresiden is ridden by the HTI Group, which HTI is clearly a community organization that has been banned,” said an elit of Jokowi’s campaign team, Maman Imanulhaq.

Imanulhaq also warned that the slogan “replace the president” had been used by opposition groups in Syria in 2011 to overthrow the legitimate government under Bassar Al-Assad, and cause chaos in the country.

Jokowi dissolved HTI in July 2017 by issuing a presidential regulation in lieu of the Act, known as Perppu, which gave the government greater authority to dissolve community organizations that were considered to threaten Pancasila, Indonesia’s ideology, and national unity.

The accusation came after photos of the banner of the declaration of the movement were spread on social media, containing the flag logo of the HTI, the PKS logo, and the writing to change the state system into khilafah. In addition, in an interview with Tempo magazine, HTI spokesman Ismail Yusanto also stated that HTI supported the presidential change movement because it was in line with their aspirations.

“#2019GantiPresiden is a popular movement that is already anxious about wrongdoing, lying and breaking promises,” Yusanto said as quoted by Tempo.co.

But Mardani Ali Sera, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, denied the accusation that HTI was part of the presidential change movement because the Islamic organization was dissolved. Instead, he pointed out the intelligence operations behind the spread of the banner to weaken the movement.

Mardani argued that #2019GantiPresiden was a social movement and was part of the community’s right to gather, unite and express opinions. “Indeed, this movement has contributed to the realization of active citizen participation in the political process,” said Mardani.

Despite causing noise in the community, the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) assessed the declaration was not a campaign and did not violate general election laws.

Provocative Oration

Several “presidential change” declarations scheduled in several cities such as Surabaya, Riau and Batam ended in chaos because of clashes between supporters and rejecters of the movement. The group that refused to try to make the declaration not be carried out, among others, by blocking at the airport against one of the main figures behind the movement, Neno Warisman.

By the rejecters, Warisman, a former actress who is now a preacher, is considered skilled at arousing hatred between community groups. In her passionate speech in Medan on July 22, for example, Warisman used verses in the Qur’an to arouse hatred to the government that she called as “zalim regime” (despotic regime).

“There is no power on the face of the earth, there is no tyranny on the face of the earth, there is no regime in power on the face of the earth that is eternal, because that power belongs only to Allah,” said Warisman, who was greeted by the cry of “takbir” by attendees.

Warisman also voiced issues that are often used by the opposition group to attack Jokowi, including: expensive prices of basic necessities, accusations that the government owes money to build infrastructure, and paranoia against Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT). However, Neno did not provide clear data relating to her claims.

“Ladies, do you want your son to marry a man? Gentlemen, are you willing your son to marry a man? If you are not willing, then 2019 replace the president!” she said.

She analogized the election as the Badr war which occurred at the time of the Prophet Muhammad, between truth and falsehood. She relates that Muhammad prayed to God to be won in the war because he was afraid there would be no more people who worshiped God if he lost.

“This (election) is our Badr war, we will continue to guard with our prayers, agree?” Warisman shouted while clenching his fist, which was greeted by takbir by her supporters.

Threat of Nation’s Split

Some academics and experts admit that the movement does not violate the rules, but it has the potential to result in a clash between two supporters of the presidential candidate. “There are no laws that are violated, but clearly (the movement) spread hatred towards the president who was in office before the official presidential election campaign time. So if there is an equally hateful reaction from the incumbent president’s supporters, that is logical,” said the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Jimly Asshiddiqie.

Political psychology expert from the University of Indonesia (UI) Hamdi Moeloek said the presidential change movement was no longer categorized as a persuasive campaign, but had brought provocative narratives and incitement. “This will be a potential hotizontal conflict between two supporters,” said Moeloek.

He criticized the supporters of the movement who used the reason for democracy as a justification for the movement, even though the potential for conflict at the grassroots was very large. “We are democratic but without ethics and empathy. We keep talking about freedom of expression, but we close our eyes, that there is potential for clashes at the grassroots,” he said.

Moeloek suggested that Prabowo’s supporters promote their candidates with more persuasive narratives, instead of being provocative and spreading hatred.