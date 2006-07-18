Symbols of our fast-shrinking world are all around us: free long distance calls via the Internet, Rosie O'Grady's Irish Pub in Machu Picchu,SQL Server 2008 R2 Clé the made-in-China wine refrigerator parked proudly in a typical American kitchen. Way back in 1955, Indian movie director Raj Kapoor included in his film Shri 420 a song that went onto become a classic anthem of globalization.

"My shoe is Japanese

These trousers are English

The red hat on my head is Russian

But still my heart is Hindustani (Indian)"

The lyrics are somewhat outdated - today, the Japanese, Russians and British are more likely to wear shoes and leather jackets made in India - but the underlying message is only stronger: the world has never been more globalized.

The most exact picture of the vast and complex phenomenon we call globalization can be found in the statistics on worldwide foreign direct investment, or FDI, which measure Visual Studio Clé money that corporations invest in foreign countries (including loans they make to their foreign branches and earnings they choose to reinvest rather than repatriate). Those figures tell an amazing story. FDI inflows to countries in 1982 - which can hardly be considered a Dark Age - totaled $59 billion (at adjusted prices.)

By 2000, they hit a peak of $1.4 trillion, fuelled by the global mania for telecom and I.T. investments. A dip followed, down to $633 billion in 2003, but the slump appears to be over. Last year, FDI inflows jumped 29% over the previous year to reach $897 billion, the best performance since 2001. "It may not hit the 2000 peak this year or next," says Tai Hui, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, "but globalization is persuading companies to invest overseas." Put simply, going global has never been as important to companies' future as today.

The money we call FDI is solid investments in actual companies, not the fleeting cash that pours in and out of foreign stock markets or currencies. It is larger than other private capital flows - including all the summer homes bought in the Bahamas, Bali or Provence - or development aid from rich countries to poor. Anti-globalization activists brand these exploitive investments by transnational corporations in search of profiteering loot, and even UNCTAD admits that for very poor countries, FDI remains a less important source of finance than foreign aid. But as more and more countries sign free trade treaties, which commonly liberalize investment rules too, FDI is bound to grow.

FDI is not, and never has been, a one-way street: money from rich countries going into overseas gold mines, railroads, or, in more recent times, far-flung wafer-fab factories and telecoms. The top five destinations for FDI include four countries that are undeniably rich: the U.S., Britain, Luxembourg (home to many corporate headquarters and holding companies through which capital is moved) and Australia. China, that ultra-powerful magnet for investments, is the only one that is in the developing nations category. Last year was a good one for investment going into the developed world: FDI in OECD countries jumped 27% over 2004, and the United Kingdom beat out the U.S. as top recipient for the first time since 1977.

But those same rich places that attract capital also export it - add in Spain, France, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan and Belgium - and that's what keeps the globalization carousel spinning. Investments in the developing world have become heavy again, jumping 41% in 2004 and 13% last year to reach $274 billion, an all-time record. The oil-producing nations of West Asia and Africa did well, but the main target for investments in the developing world are the boom economies of Asia: China is still pulling around $60 billion a year, and India has finally made it onto the investment map, receiving $6 billion last year, compared to a paltry average of $452 million a year in the late eighties and early nineties.

As telecom and I.T. investments pushed FDI flows to a peak in 2000, the coming surge will be fuelled by energy and commodity investments. China is hungry for gas, oil, copper, zinc, iron - and its appetite is forcing other countries to secure their own supplies, often by investments in countries with oil or metals. The other significant new trend in FDI is that developing countries are starting to export capital in a big way, not merely soak it up. In the early 1990s, Indian companies invested abroad to the tune of $25 million a year. In 2004, they exported $2.2 billion in capital. China is becoming a major investor. Had the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. succeeded in its $18.5 billion bid to buy Unocal Corp. in the U.S. last year - political pressure sunk the deal - China would have jumped to 11th place in the list of top FDI exporters, in between Switzerland and Italy. And Chinese companies are hungry for more than just oil and gas. "China will not only buy energy related assets," says Marc Faber, a Hong Kong-based investment guru and author of the monthly Gloom Boom & Doom Report, "but all kinds of raw material assets (mining, agriculture) and also brands." (Last year, Chinese computer maker Lenovo bought IBM's personal computer business for $1.75 billion.) In 2004, FDI outflows from Asia quadrupled from the year before to reach $69 billion. "This dispels a myth - that FDI comes to Asia from the West," says Standard Charter's Hui. "The West is playing a less significant role that people have perceived.

And yet, don't expect a shutting of the tap from West to East. "We're still going to see FDI going into emerging markets," points out Peter Morgan, Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific for HSBC Markets (Asia) Ltd. "The main incentive is to lower production costs." A really apt metaphor for the flow of investment around the globe is hard to come by because the phenomenon is as complex as the globalization it underpins. It's not a tide, or a spigot. It's more like a river with tributaries, eddies, and the ability to change its course over time. What is not difficult to describe is the force of that river of capital - and these days, the river is running high.

End