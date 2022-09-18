BOOK REVIEW: Flaming Forest, Wounded Valley: Stories from Bastar and Kashmir
By Freny Manecksha. Speaking Tiger Books, United States. Soft back, US$23. 67
By: Majid Maqbool
Mumbai-based independent journalist Freny Manecksha’s recently published book Flaming Forest, Wounded Valley: Stories from Bastar and Kashmir brings together stories of people’s struggles documented over a decade of her engagement with the two heavily militarized areas of the world – Bastar in Chhattisgarh, and Kashmir.
Mixing personal n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.