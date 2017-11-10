If you’re in the business of protecting your clients who have deep, deep, deep reasons to keep financial secrets from the world, Steve Vickers would like to help you.

Vickers is the urbane, silver-haired head of SVA Associates, one of Hong Kong’s most sought-after “risk mitigation” consulting firms. Hidden in a lofty downtown high-rise, SVA serves corporations, high-risk individuals and others, providing corporate intelligence and protection from everything from kidnapping to ahem embarrassments of various kinds.

In the wake of the pirating of vast amounts of extremely embarrassing data by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other news media of the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca and the international law firm Appleby, heads of state, politicians, corporate titans and countless others including 700 Indian tycoons, Indonesian Presidential pretender Prabowo Subianto and his ex-wife, Siti Hediati Hartanto have been running for cover, heads down, their portfolios naked to inspection by outraged citizens from Washington to Moscow to Warsaw to Wellington to Windhoek and capitals in between.

The founders of Mossack Fonecka, crippled by the release of the Panama Papers, have been arrested and the law firm has had to shut dozens of its offices around the world after the leak revealed how some of the world’s richest tycoons were hiding from the tax authorities. Appleby’s officials have branded the Paradise Papers leak of their documents “a patchwork quilt of unrelated allegations with a clear political agenda and movement against offshore.” But the law firm, with offices in 10 countries, is probably equally imperiled.

SVA Associates would like to help any of the other facilitators of fungible capital, hiding in their offices of marble and reclaimed clipper-ship-stateroom wood paneling in tax havens somewhere near the equator. The Appleby’s leak of 13.4 million files to the news media, SVA pointed out, “has highlighted, once again, how critical data security is to professional service providers, company secretarial companies and financial institutions in the offshore finance business. Security and procedural weaknesses present major threats, given rising distemper about economic inequality, politically motivated investigations into offshore structures, and, of course, the enterprise-threatening impact of such leaks.”

The hack, SVA said, “does appear to be part of a broader and concerted campaign by certain governments and lobby groups targeting offshore financial centers, and the businesses and individuals that use them.”

Doubtless, more will emerge and although no reports so far have suggested illegal activity, as SVA reports, “there is also an evident political agenda at play and future disclosure – the next ‘chapters or episodes’ from the incident will be instructive in this respect.”

“Other providers must learn from this leak, not least as Appleby itself was apparently not the target. Rather, its clients were, SVA says. “A separate set of risks relate to a rising regulatory tide. Pressure on offshore financial centers has risen since the 2008 financial crisis. In October 2017 the consultancy PwC stated that use of offshore financial centers was becoming ‘unacceptable,’ in part owing to the earlier LuxLeaks and the Panama Papers revelations.”

The sense is growing, SVA said, that “people should ‘pay their share,’” goaded by such figures as Bernie Sanders in the United States and Jeremy Corbyn in the UK, as well as lobby groups such as Global Witness and the Tax Justice Network, which “routinely pillory offshore financial centers.

For shame.

The regulatory burden on financial institutions, law firms and corporate service providers will grow, with initiatives on information exchange, pressure from blacklists, as SVA predicts, along with requirements to watch for tax evasion or money laundering. Compliance officers will have to respond. Pressure will also come from below, as financial institutions carry out internal investigations, update procedures, and, on occasion, disclose findings to regulators. Companies may turn to liability insurance to cover investigations, leading to a focus on “conduct exclusions.” Businesses in the sector will have to keep up with these trends, or risk fines and denunciation.

Law firms and corporate services providers in Hong Kong, Singapore and other Asian capitals, face two key risks – reputational, in that any leak can destroy a business operating in this field, and regulatory, which will force businesses to expand their internal compliance and due diligence processes. Any failure to respond would be foolhardy, given the righteousness with which the opponents of the offshore financial centers pursue this campaign.

“Doing nothing is no longer an option. Firms should assess their particular vulnerabilities, taking account of both systemic and human risks.”

Vickers will carry out Vulnerability Assessment Programs including examination of a long list of weaknesses ranging from “human issues” including trusted insiders who may not be so trustworthy, looking for defectors or whistle-blowers, winkling out aggrieved, indebted or other problem employees. Are there government intelligence initiatives such as reward schemes, or political motives? Who has access to key data? How extensive is vetting of employees or third-party providers including law firms, accountants, private banks, financial advisers, IT providers or temporary staff?

Even such an organization as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development encourages whistleblowing, saying protection of whistleblowers is “essential to encourage the reporting of misconduct, fraud and corruption.” And providing effective protection for whistleblowers “supports an open organizational culture where employees are not only aware of how to report but also have confidence in the reporting procedures.”

SVA will help provide the methods of securing email and social media and evaluate exit procedures for staff. IT issues must be scrutinized, data classified, access to the system limited, communications encrypted, user histories and logs catalogued to make sure officials know who has seen what, where, by whom and when. Historical data needs to be destroyed once no longer useful.

“The data breach from Appleby has highlighted, once again, how security and procedural weaknesses at law firms or businesses in the trust, offshore finance and company formation sector can damage, or even destroy, a thriving enterprise. Accordingly, urgent measures to mitigate the reputational and regulatory risks are essential,” SVA says. And they are standing by to help.

“Taking such action does not mean that these businesses have anything to hide. Rather, in the current climate, any whiff of ‘offshore finance’ or the like could attract ill-informed comment that damages a reputation. SVA stands ready to assist.”

Disclosure: John Berthelsen is the editor of Asia Sentinel and has been asked to participate in a project for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalist.