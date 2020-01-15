Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography for security and anti-counterfeiting measures. It is not controlled by any bank, government, or other type of authority, which makes it truly transnational. This type of currency only exists in the digital world, so it can only be used for making online payments.

Now, the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash (BTC). Bitcoin has been around for a decade and remains the most popular cryptocurrency.

However, what users need to know is who accepts bitcoin payments. With the increasing popularity of this cryptocurrency, more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon and accepting it as a form of payment.

At SpendMeNot, we like to present information in a beautiful way. That’s why we made this great infographic. It shows some of the most popular companies that are actively accepting bitcoin.

(click on image to enlarge)



Top Companies Accepting Bitcoin Sorted by Industry

There are industries that do not wait for cryptocurrencies to become a common means of payment. Instead, they embrace the new trend as soon as they can.

1. Jewelry & Watches

The jewelry industry is no stranger to bitcoin payments. Here are a few examples of companies that will be more than happy to receive payment in the form of cryptocurrency from you:

Etsy

Fancy

Real Watches

Ancora1919

Kobelli

Saving Pearls

Domoshop

Cryptomatic

Notable Example: Etsy. Etsy is an online marketplace where people can sell and buy unique items. It is also a place where you can find merchants accepting bitcoin. Vendors on Etsy can customize their payment settings to allow another form of payment option. Then, they can send them a wallet address, and the customer will be able to send a payment. And it doesn’t have to be a bitcoin wallet only – vendors can link other crypto wallets too!

2. Services & Intermediaries

Mobile carriers and television and internet service providers have joined the bitcoin revolution. Here is a list of the providers offering the option to pay with bitcoin:

AT&T

Dish

Bitrefill

Ynotek

Teahouse Transport

Purse.io

Gyft

eGifter

Notable Example: AT&T. AT&T is a major US mobile service provider, with a total of 153 million wireless subscribers in 2018. In 2019, AT&T became the first mobile carrier who accepts bitcoin. When logging on to their accounts online or on the app, the customers will have the option to select BitPay as a payment method.

And they’re not alone. One of their competitors, Dish started accepting bitcoin back in 2014. Dish is Satellite television and Internet service provider, its primary competitor being AT&T’s satellite service known as DirecTV.

3. Food & Beverages

You can now use your hard-mined money to bring food on the table. Here is a list of the food and beverages businesses that accept bitcoin:

Wholesale Roots

Koyah

Whisky.de

Subway

Lieferando

Domino’s Pizza

Burger King

Crypto Coffee

Toga

The Pembury Tavern

The Block

Undead Coffee

Notable Example: Domino’s Pizz. You can now buy Domino’s Pizza with bitcoins and it comes with a discount! Lightning pizza is one of the websites that accept bitcoins as a payment method when ordering Domino’s Pizza.

4. Banks & Payment Services

It seems that cryptocurrencies are a threat to banks everywhere, with the crypto market becoming their main competitor. It is no wonder, as cryptocurrency transactions are deemed faster and safer. Nevertheless, there are some banks and payment services that aren’t opposed to bitcoin merchants, such as:

Fidor Bank

Goldman Sachs

Royal Bank of Canada

Worldcore

Bankera

Paypal

Intuit

Living room of Satoshi

Bylls

Vaultoro

Bitcoin Commodities

Denarium

Bitcoin Real Estate

Notable Example: Fidor Bank. The German Fidor Bank now allows customers to trade bitcoins. It is the fastest option to buy and sell bitcoins in Europe. Let’s just hope the bank will expand to the US market and become one of the places that accept bitcoin.

5. Online Shops

Online shopping has become the norm, as it is a more convenient method of purchasing goods for most consumers. And you can purchase goods using digital currency. Here are some online stores that accept bitcoin:

Overstock

Newegg

Shopify

Rakuten

BitPlaza

SurvivalCampingStore

Webhallen

Cryptoshopper

Something Geeky

Sugartrends

Bitshopping

Mubiz

Gipsybee

Minku

Benny’s Boardroom

Notable Example: Overstock. Overstock is an American internet retail website, located in the state of Utah. The company partnered with Coinbase, which is a Bitcoin platform, to enable Bitcoin payments on the website.

This made Overstock the largest online retailer where you can buy things with bitcoin. In the year when they accepted this payment method, Bitcoin purchases accounted for close to 1% of their revenue.

To pay using bitcoins, customers need to select the Pay with Bitcoin under the Payment Information section of the checkout page. They can complete the transaction using their Coinbase account or Bitcoin address. However, bitcoin payments are not yet accepted through their mobile website.

What’s more: Overstock allows customers to use other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Monero, and the new Bitcoin Cash.

6. Travel

There are now quite a few travel companies that accept bitcoin. You can use cryptocurrencies to book a reservation with the following travel agencies:

Cheap Air

Bitcoin.travel

More Stamps Global

Travala, Cryptocribs

AbitSky

Future Travel

Airtreks

TravelByBit

CheapBizClass

Destinia

Greitai

Privatefly

Notable Example: Cheap Air. Cheap Ai is an American online travel agency, based in California, who accepts cryptocurrency as a payment method. Since 2013, CheapAir has processed crypto payments worth more than $5,000,000. The CEO Jeff Klee revealed that CheapAir will also start accepting Ethereum payments for air tickets. Currently, they accept Bitcoin, dash, bitcoin cash, and litecoin. You can use cryptocurrencies to book both domestic and international flights.

7. Automotive Manufacturers & Services

You can’t download a car, but you could buy a car with Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are an accepted payment method with these car companies:

Post Oak Motor Cars

Classic Recreations

BMW

Remotes and Keys

AGU

Utoky

Lamborghini Newport Beach

Spokester

Notable Example: BMW. The Stephen James Group, which is an authorized BMW and MINI automotive company, is one of the few car companies who accept Bitcoin. The company posted the following announcement on its Twitter account: “Stephen James is now accepting Bitcoin for the purchase of your new BMW! Contact us today to find out more about how you can use Bitcoin to walk away with a brand new vehicle.”

8. Charity

Most cryptocurrency holders were probably wondering: “Where can you spend bitcoin?”

The answer is that you can spend it on almost anything, even charity. Here are some charities and non-profit organizations that accept cryptocurrencies.

The Water Project

Internet Archive

Red Cross

Save the Children

United Way

Code to Inspire

BitGive

Notable Example: The Water Projec. The Water Project has a very noble cause – providing access to clean, safe, and reliable water across sub-Saharan Africa. They are also one of the organizations who accept bitcoin cash, as well as bitcoin core, Ethereum, and litecoin.

It gets better. They are also transparent about how they use the donations received. There is an app available that allows donors to see how the donated funds are being used. Donors are privy to how much cryptocurrency has been donated and what those funds have been used for specifically.

9. Movie Industry & Theaters

Movie buffs will now know where to spend Bitcoins now that Cinemas and theaters around the globe have started accepting cryptocurrency as a way to pay for tickets. You can watch your favorite movies and plays by purchasing a ticket with this payment method from the following cinemas and theatres:

AMC Theaters

Cine Multi

London Theatre Direct

Major Cineplex

Lionsgate Films

Notable Example: Cine Multi. Cine Multi is the first cinema in Brazil to offer Bitcoin as a payment method. To achieve this, they partnered up with Bancryp App. Though Cine Multi is the first cinema in Brazil to do this, they aren’t the first movie theatre who takes Bitcoin instead of cash or card. In 2018, the Major Cineplex Group in Thailand began accepting this payment method across their locations.

10. Clothing & Handbags

Fashion stores seem to always know what’s in. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, the number of retailers that accept bitcoin as a payment method is on the rise too. Here are some of them:

Lanieri

Excellion

Hipptee

WearsMyLiberty

YYBazaar

Lola-Lingerie

Shirtwascash

BitcoinShirt

Queen Bee of Beverly Hills

Storage Hunted

Notable Example: Excellion. To quote their website: “Excellion is the brand for fashion conscious cryptocurrency enthusiasts.” They are one step ahead of other fashion retailers. The only way to buy their products is with bitcoins, making them a true Bitcoin store.

11. Online Media & Marketing

If you are wondering where to use Bitcoin, then the fact that they are accepted as payment for online media shouldn’t come as a surprise. The digital world is always one step ahead. The following companies accept cryptocurrencies:

Wikipedia

Y’alls, BitStickers

Synergetic Press

Hundredfoot

iTunes

Long Player

Dark Ambient Radio

EMWiRES Bitcoin Shop

Bittunes

Tradebit

Notable Example: Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Foundation is an American non-profit and charitable organization. Its is mostly known for hosting the site Wikipedia, which is the world’s largest open-source encyclopedia. The main mission of this foundation is making free educational content widely available. They accept donations by credit/debit card, eWallet, or internet banking.

To support their cause, you can donate via BitPay. They can only refund Bitcoin donations in Bitcoin. Refunds are calculated based US dollar amount received at the time of the donation.

12. Software & Hardware Manufacturers

A lot of major tech companies have started accepting Bitcoin as payment. Some major software and hardware stores that accept Bitcoin are the following:

Microsoft

TietokkonenKaupa

Ledger

Trezor

Archos

UziShop

LibreOffice

Revealer

Breakstore

Caseking

Purism

AVnet

Eyeboot

GoDark

Notable Example: Microsoft. If you are a Microsoft customer who uses Bitcoin, you will be happy to hear that you can use this cryptocurrency to add money to your Microsoft account.

The process is quite simple:

Go to account.microsoft.com and sign in to your Microsoft account.

Under Payment & billing, select Payment options.

Select Redeem bitcoin, select the amount you want to add, then select Next.

Review the amount of Bitcoin needed and use your digital wallet to complete the transaction within 15 minutes.

On your PC: Select Open in wallet and pay from your Bitcoin wallet on the same device.

On your phone: Scan the QR code on the page to pay from your mobile wallet app.

If your wallet is on another device, you can copy the receiving address and BTC amount to the wallet on your device or the web and then make your purchase.

And you are probably wondering what can you buy with Bitcoin from Microsoft. The redeemed bitcoins can be used to purchase games, movies, and apps in the Windows and Xbox stores. However, you can’t use these to buy things from the Microsoft online store.

13. Gaming/Gambling

Avid gamers can use their cryptocurrencies for buying video and computer games. And where is Bitcoin accepted among the gaming companies? The list is below.

Xbox

PlayStation Network

Big Fish Games

Zynga

Joltfun

G2A

Play-Asia

Coinmall

Sportsbet

AsianConnect888

Nitrogen Sports

Betcoin

Fortune Jack

Notable Example: Big Fish Games. If you visit the website of Big Fish Games, you will find that it is one of the places that accept Bitcoin payments, via Coinbase.

However, there are some things to note if this is your preferred payment method:

Bitcoin payments are not eligible for refunds.

Bitcoin is not saved as a payment method in your billing profile.

Bitcoin can only be used to make non-recurring purchases, which means that it cannot be used to pay for a Big Fish Game Club membership.

Some purchases made in-game or on your mobile device may not initially be eligible for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin payments are only available for purchases made in USD.

14. Hosting/Cloud Services/VPN

Considering that a VPN makes your connection secure and anonymous, it is no surprise that cryptocurrency holders would want to use one to buy stuff with Bitcoin. A VPN would make Bitcoin transactions even more private. Here are some hosting, cloud, and VPN services that you can buy with cryptocurrencies:

Namecheap

Hosterbox

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

AirVPN

CyberGhost

Peername

Lightbox Technologies

Hostinger

HostWinds

Directnic

Unihost

Cinfu

Notable Example: Nord VPN. NordVPN is one of the most renowned and largest virtual private network service providers. They boast more than 4,000 Servers in 62 Countries.

Now, you can buy NordVPN with the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), Tron (TRX), and BitTorrent (BTT).

What Places Accept Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular worldwide, both among companies and consumers. They allow fast and secure transactions, so it is no wonder that consumers wary of cyberattacks prefer them. By allowing this payment method, companies can avoid a lot of banking fees.

A business that accepts Bitcoin would increase their pool of potential customers.

So, cryptocurrencies are no longer just an investment asset. You can now buy jewelry, clothes, pizza and many other things using bitcoins.

Sources: Paybis, Paxful