Asia Sentinel

Independent news and analysis about Asia's politics, economics, culture and more
The Dark Side of Crazy Rich Asia
A reckless road tragedy leaves lots of unanswered questions
John Berthelsen
Biden Administration Outlines a China Strategy
Rebuild alliances, don’t back away
11 min ago
Power and Corruption within Malaysia’s Leadership
How they get away with it
Feb 15
BOOK REVIEW: My Story: Justice in the Wilderness
By Tommy Thomas. The Strategic Information and Research Development Center. Soft cover, with index, U$20.35 on Amazon
John Berthelsen
Feb 12
Storm Clouds Grow for Asia’s Palm Oil Behemoths
Hard-hitting Associated Press report triggers US action
John Berthelsen
Feb 11
China Removes Another Shred of Hong Kong Identity
Territory forced to adopt Beijing policy on dual nationality
Our Correspondent
Feb 10
Protesters Refuse to Back Down in Myanmar
Thousands greet junta with three-finger salutes, banging pots and pans
Feb 10
SBY Dynasty Hopes Stumble on Nepotism in Indonesia
Party conflict hindering Agus’s ambition for power
Our Correspondent
Feb 9
