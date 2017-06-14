The Unaffordable City

Thousands of stunning skyscrapers, a glittering sea view of Victoria Harbor and enticing night life in Lan Kwai Fong are not the whole of Hong Kong. Behind the glamorous facade of this first-world city there exists third-world living quality with which almost 200,000 people contend daily.

The 26-year-old Cartal Tsoi, for instance, lives with his girlfriend in a subdivided unit in the downmarket area of Sham Shui Po. Kuldip Singh, an Indian refugee, inhabits a cubicle with a combined bathroom and kitchen in a tiny space in To Kwa Wan. Mainlander Hui He has dwelled in a sheet-iron rooftop slum for 10 years with her family.

In a recent study of 406 cities around the world, Hong Kong had the least affordable housing for the seventh straight year, beating out Sydney, Vancouver, Los Angeles, London, and New York.

Desperate Solutions

Without enough affordable housing and with skyrocketing property prices, low-income families, immigrants, ethnic minorities and even young people who can’t afford the rent of individual flats are turning to desperate solutions to find a place to live – including moving into compact, sometimes-unsanitary apartments that are often no bigger than a jail cell while the government turns a blind eye.

Data released last year show most subdivided flats were located in Kowloon districts like Sham Shui Po, Mongkok and To Kwa Wan. The average area of each person was 62 square feet, with about half of tenants aged 25 to 44. The surging demand shows how people strive to live in this increasingly unaffordable city.

“I want a private and independent space.”

“After seeing and comparing more than 10 subdivided flats, I chose this one,” Cartal Tsoi said. Tsoi led me into a renovated building in Sham Shui Po. We took a lift to the third floor, walked through a narrow hallway through which only one person could pass at a time, then arrived at his home. The original flat is subdivided into five individual rooms and Tsoi and his girlfriend live in one of them.

With two small tables and a cabinet, the “sitting room” holds only two people sitting comfortably. The “bedroom” is completely occupied by a double bed. Separated by a wall is a single kitchen and a single bathroom, with each space so limited that only one person can turn around freely. “Ours is a relatively large one among the five separated flats,” Tsoi described his 130-square foot room with satisfaction, “I know there is no partition between kitchen and bathroom in one neighbor unit.”

Tsoi’s room is compact, but quite neat, decorated with potted plants and a fragrance lamp. He said though it is tiny, he regards it as a home and wants it to be vivid. Before Tsoi and his girlfriend moved to this unit, they had rented a subdivided flat in Prince Edward for two months. However, that one had no partitions, poor soundproofing and falling paint from the ceilings in a public area.

“I would like to choose a better living condition within my own ability,” Tsoi said, adding that he chose his flat because of the stratospheric housing prices. But, he said, he still wants a private and independent space.

“From a child to an adult, I have never owned my individual room before,” 26-year-old Tsoi added with a wry smile, “while I cannot afford the rent of a single flat now.” He said some young friends around him also choose to live in such subdivided units.

Overcharging the norm

Just beside this building is a housing agency covering its show window with rent advertisements. On the same street, monthly rents of single flats are all over HK$10,000. Tsoi and his girlfriend pay HK$6400 exclusive of electricity and water, which they pay directly to the landlord, making their unit-prices higher than that in normal flats, Tsoi said, a common problem. A survey from Alliance for Social Protection of Low Income Families indicated that 90 percent tenants in subdivided flats are overcharged utilities by landlords.

Tenants are always on the weak side in the balance of power with landlords, said Yat Lan Hung, organizing officer of HKSKH Lady MacLehose Center, who has visited dozens of such subdivided units.

“If tenants report to related authorities like Water Supplies Department, what the department can do is just cut the water supply rather than penalize landlords, which only harms tenants’ own interests,” Hung added.

According to the Buildings Department, if owners want to restructure their flats, they must submit applications beforehand and obtain approval of the plans and consents from the Building Authority. Since the process takes a long time and is quite complex, most landlords don’t obey the regulations, said Kin-kwok Lai, convener of Platform of Concerning Subdivided Flats in Hong Kong, “So actually almost all subdivided flats are illegal.”

Illegal units

Tsoi knows such partitioned units are illegal. “But it’s the problem of landlords,” he said confidently, “My renting is another deal, and I have signed a contract with the owner which has legal effect.”

Only with stamp duty would the contract be legally binding, Yat Lan Hung said, while many renters don’t sign contracts because they think it troublesome or landlords are unwilling to pay the extra expense.

Tsoi said he would live here for at least one more year, and later he might move to another bigger and better one, “I also consider building my own family step by step. I hope to work here and reunite with my family.”

Kuldip Singh

After following Kuldip Singh through an unlocked gate and up dimly-lit stairs, I arrived at his cubicle, no more than 80 square feet, filled with a bunk bed, a small cabinet, a microwave oven on a refrigerator, and a wardrobe leaning against the wall.

“I think we need the fan.” After climbing to the seventh floor, the chunky, gasping 40-year-old turned on the fan to maximum speed.

Singh sat on the lower bunk, flapping his hands, trying to calm down. Just two feet from the bunk was one tiny space with the bathroom and kitchen together. Beside the toilet, there was food, an induction cooker, many pots and bowls. “It’s smelly, unhygienic,” Singh complained, “and I can only take a shower in the standing position.”

In addition to being unsanitary, many subdivided flats have safety problems such as water seepage, blockage of fire escapes and not enough ventilation.

Singh’s room is one of three partitioned cubicles. The narrow hallway is occupied with shoe racks, clothes are hung on the water pipes and wires are exposed outside the wall. However, there are no sprinkler systems or emergency exits.

Fire danger

In such a confined space, it’s hard to escape when accidents occur. In 2013, a pregnant woman, her two sons and a teenager died in a subdivided flat in Hung Hom when a fire broke out, because the escape routes were blocked by illegal partition walls, according to a police report.

Singh also can’t bear climbing up and down stairs every day. The room is in To Kwa Wan, where most subdivided flats are in buildings over 50 years old with no lifts. Many ethnic minorities live there.

Singh’s two neighbors are Filipino and Pakistani, but he doesn’t know much about them, just saying “hello” and “hi” when meeting each other. He also shares this room with an Egyptian who sleeps on the upper bunk although the man hasn’t come back for a long time, Singh said, “I heard he was arrested by the police several days ago, but I don’t know why.”

Singh came to Hong Kong in April 2015, first staying in the Sikh Temple in the Wai Chai district, eating free food and sleeping nearby. Then he applied for welfare from the International Social Service Hong Kong Branch, waiting about nine months to get it. After searching affordable rooms for another four months, he finally found this bed space with the help of a housing agency, costing HK$3000 monthly. He said he gave the housing agency a HK$12,000 deposit. ISSHK paid all the rent for him and his roommate directly to the landlord.

No visa

Since he hasn’t got a visa and isn’t allowed to work, he is living on relief from ISSHK – HK$1,200 every month, but it’s far from enough. It’s not cash but coupons or shopping cards of an assigned shop nearby, he said.

“No buy chocolates, no buy shampoo, and no buy candies,” he added helplessly, “I only choose cheap items in the shop.”

Singh said he once owned a small business of wholesaling confectioneries in his Indian home town and lived with his big family in a three-story house, with separate bathroom and kitchen, while each room had more than triple space of this cubicle. “We also have a roof where we often enjoy sunshine,” he whispered with a chuckle. “In summer we sleep there outside, sometimes flying kites. In winter, we drink tea and barbecue there.”

However, he has never gone back. The family of his middle brother’s wife didn’t agree with his marriage and fought with Singh after his middle brother and his wife went to the UK . “I miss my family,” Singh said. He often shares his life and pictures in Hong Kong to them.

“But I am not allowed to work here,” he sighed. “How can I help my family.” His wife had no work while his two children needed money to go to school, and the journey has cost almost all his money, he added.

“I hope to work here and reunite with my family in Hong Kong,” Singh said, eyes brimming with tears, “Then I will not have tension any more. There is nothing good to live here. I hate this place desperately.”