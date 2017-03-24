Requiem for a Lost Land

White Crane Lend me Your Wings: A Tibetan Tale Love and War by Tsewang Yishi Pemba, Niyogi Books

It is not every day that one encounters a novel about Tibet – population merely 6 million – and especially one written by a Tibetan. Only a handful of novels about the Himalayan region, better known as a source of best-selling books about Buddhism and meditation, have been published thus far.

Tshewang Yishi Pemba’s posthumous novel, White Crane, Lend Me Your Wings, which was published last month in India, marked an important milestone for Tibetan writing.

Pemba, a Western-trained surgeon, has written several previous books, including an earlier novel published in the 1960s in London during his time as a medical student there. That novel, Idols on the Path, is considered the first novel in English by a Tibetan.

His novel is also about occupation of Tibet, albeit twice. The first part of the book deals with a story of Christian missionaries from California who try to convert and proselytize the Tibetans. Expectedly, their mission to persuade the battle-hardened khampa warriors to give up Buddhism or their dharma fails quite spectacularly. The second part of the book is a story of how they rose against the troops of the People’s Liberation Army, which changes the fate of the land forever. Indeed, it is a demonstration of how ideologies can change the course of human history.

The story is richly detailed, and Pemba’s deep knowledge of Tibetan culture, religion, costume and cuisine and its multiple dialects succeeds in bringing the people of that era and, of course, the landscape — to life, in all their haunting beauty. The fighting scenes are quite vividly imagined and the body language, the swagger and the well-known gallantry of the Khampa warrior protagonists wonderfully described.

Clearly, the biggest dilemma that most Tibetan historians or writers must inevitably face is in finding ways of writing about the most defining and traumatic moment in its history – the Chinese occupation and the fall of Tibet – in a fresh and novel way. In Pemba’s case, he manages to side-step this conundrum by locating a new and as-yet-untold aspect of the Tibetan history – the tale of the Christian missionaries.

In fact, some of the key protagonists in the novel, for instance, are offspring of missionaries, such as Paul, who fights against the Chinese army, marries a Tibetan, and “thinks like a Tibetan,” speaks English only haltingly, and when offered cigars by the American diplomats after reaching India, “smokes them like cigarettes.”

Pemba’s knowledge of Tibetan culture and penetrating insights are clearly attributable to his work as a physician working in the Western Himalayas, where many Tibetans live. When he passed away in January 2012, his illustrious life in service of his people was celebrated in, among other places, the Times of London and the Telegraph.

The book takes its title from a famous song by the Sixth Dalai Lama. It can be read as a heartfelt plea by the Tibetans to return to their country just as the homesick Tibetan kids in the colonial-era boarding schools in Indian hill stations (Pemba was one of them) would long to go back to their homes behind the snow-capped Himalayas.

Perhaps the most moving part of the novel is how Pemba manages to trace, in more than 300 pages, the displacement of Tibetans from the beautiful towns of pre-occupation Tibet to the streets of Kalimpong, Rajasthan and Calcutta. All moving stuff, that should find resonance with those reading about the refugee crisis still-unfolding across the world.

Given that many Tibetans have found a second home in India, the birthplace of Buddhism, it is not an accident that this fascinating historical novel is published there. One hopes that many more such narratives see the light of the day – so that bookshops would have to gradually create a whole new space on their shelves, hitherto divided mostly according to nation-states.

Tsering Namgyal is a journalist and novelist based in Hong Kong