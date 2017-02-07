India lit fest, art fair pull in big crowds

A scene from the India Art Fair in Delhi

Two top Indian cultural shindigs retain their global appeal

Two of India’s biggest annual cultural jamborees – the Jaipur Literature Festival and the India Art Fair – have this year again pulled in tens of thousands of attendees from home and abroad with their mixture of culture, education and entertainment that arose for both events in a relatively informal way without any great ambitions.

The JLF started a decade ago as a small part of a wider Jaipur arts festival for two years before it became a separate event. The festival, held at the picturesque Diggi Palace, is now the largest of its kind in the world, while the Delhi-based IAF began nine years ago as a public relations company venture and is gradually achieving international recognition.

Both have their stars. The IAF’s biggest attraction was “Man and Woman Laughing” (1957) by F. N. Souza (1924-2002), one of India’s great modern masters. Bought for US$2.6 million at an auction two years ago by Ashish Anand of the Delhi Art Gallery, it appeared on an art website on February 2 with a US$8 million price tag. That improbable figure is almost double the current US$4.4 million record auction price for an Indian painting, but Anand says “it is not for sale, not even at US$15 million.”

While the art fair has the same star attractions every year, the lit fest brings in new top writers from India and abroad. This time the headliners included two poets, Anne Waldman of the United States and Gulzar of India, and two novelists, American Paul Beatty and Briton Alan Hollinghurst.

Both events have expanded and developed at a time when there is a increasing appetite in India for what they offer, as well as growing international interest in India’s modern culture. About a quarter of the 400 authors and other speakers at Jaipur came from abroad, as did 18 of the art fair’s 76 galleries and other exhibitors, despite onerous and expensive government customs regulations on the import of art from abroad.

The art fair is now foreign owned. Founder Neha Kirpal reduced her stake to just 10% with the sale five months ago of a controlling 60.3% to MCH Group of Switzerland, which runs the internationally famous Art Basel fairs in Basel, Miami and Hong Kong. Angus Montgomery Arts, a British exhibition and events company, holds the remainder.

The lit fest, which had 400,000 footfalls over five days with 80,000 registered visitors, looks firmly anchored in India. Produced by Sanjoy Roy, head of Delhi-based Teamwork Arts (whose leading investor is Ambit Capital of Mumbai), its intellectual leadership is provided by writers Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple as co-directors.

But while the lit fest does not need foreign investors, the art fair will undoubtedly gain from MCH’s expertise and international contacts. Despite a splendid layout and evident popularity – it reported 90,000 footfalls over four days – the fair has settled in the past two or three years into a relatively bland groove and needs a boost.

The IAF is the first of five regional art fairs around the world targeted for investment by MCH managing director Marco Fazzone. In India, MCH plans to work with galleries to generate contemporary and experimental exhibits at next year’s fair and open up a new and more stimulating horizon.

MCH will also be increasing the role of the Internet and digital communications: an app under development will enable, for example, a visitor to access information about a work by focusing on it with a mobile phone, generating not only greater interest in the works, but higher potential for sales.

This year, organizers and galleries were concerned that India’s November 2016 demonetization of 1,000-rupee and 500-rupee banknotes would crimp sales. The modern art market has been flat for some time globally: a new report by Art Tactic, a London based analyst, says that auction prices of Indian modern art rose by just 0.5% in 2016 and sales fell by 25%. However, domestic demand for miniature paintings and other classical Indian art has risen by 84% since 2014, indicating that collectors were widening their horizons.

For IAF, the gloom lifted after new banknotes became available and government restrictions eased. Many galleries on February 5 were reporting satisfactory sales. Organizers said that 94% of Indian galleries and 85% of international galleries reported sales of at least US$1,000. However, many contacted by Asia Sentinel said their best deals were still being negotiated and some had only broken even on the costs of attending.

Older “progressives” such as Souza, M.F. Husain (1913-2011), S. H. Raza (1922-2016) and Ram Kumar – and more recent but equally safe names such as Lalu Prasad Shaw, K. Laxma Goud, Sakti Burman, and Satish Gujral – dominated the galleries’ displays along with some younger artists doing easily accessible work.

Anand’s Delhi Art Gallery had a display area far bigger than any other exhibitor and he was named “collector of the year” at India Today magazine’s annual art awards. He describes Souza’s “Man and Woman Laughing,” a 60-inch x 48-inch (152 cm x 121 cm) work of oil on Masonite, as “the most iconic painting in Indian art” and says it would “beat any Picasso”.

Among the more adventurous galleries was Nature Morte, which featured Mithu Sen’s “Phantom Pain” (2017), a set of pink dental plates. Nepal Art Council attracted attention with examples of little-known Nepalese modern art, such as “Peace Owners” (2016) by Sunil Sigdel, which portrayed U.S. President Donald Trump.

With its massive crowds and the excitement of top authors and other speakers who can be listened to and engaged in conversations, the lit fest is a more exciting event than the art fair and stimulates ideas and influential debate. Controversies crop up every year. This time, liberals objected to hardliners from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the extreme right-wing umbrella organization of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, being invited as speakers. A few years ago, author Salman Rushdie was prevented from attending by Muslim protests over his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

The festival has something for all tastes and interests, including sessions on current affairs and controversies with writers of books on China’s one-child policy, murder and mystery linked with the Oxford English Dictionary, Indian politics, London’s infamous Jack the Ripper serial killer, and Britain’s colonial misdeeds in India. With about 200 sessions, there were plenty of alternatives for those with a more literary or poetic bent.

Both the lit fest and the art fair have now established themselves as important annual events, alongside the biennial festival in Kochi, Kerala. Both have also led to the creation of other smaller events elsewhere in South Asia. While the art fair awaits a Basel boost, the lit fest will be re-staged in London and Boulder later this year after popping up Melbourne on February 11 and 12.